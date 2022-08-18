PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown finally came to an end today, i.e., August 18. The top 12 teams fought on six different maps, excluding the two showmatches. At the end of the day, Alpha7 Esports claimed the pole position with 76 points and two Chicken Dinners.

With two Chicken Dinners and 49 points, DAMWON Gaming secured second place, with Team Falcons close behind at 48 points. Stalwart Esports and Vampire Esports claimed the fifth and seventh place, respectively, while Bigetron RA and 7Sea Esports came in at eighth and twelfth place, respectively.

Interestingly, Day 1 also featured two showmatches, in which 7Sea and Stalwart Esports emerged victorious. However, the points from the showmatches will not be counted in the overall standings.

PMWI Afterparty Showdown Day 1 overall standings

Alpha7 claimed the first position after PMWI Afterparty Showdown Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

The first match of the PMWI Afterparty Showdown began with DAMWON Gaming clinching a four-kill Chicken Dinner, courtesy of their two star players, Ssung and FOREST. Stalwart showcased some incredibly aggressive gameplay as the team got nine finishes, but were eliminated near the end, securing third place for Match 1. Team Falcons and Vampire Esports garnered 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Livik

The second match was played on a small map called Livik, in which S2G took the victory place with 10 eliminations. Brazilian squad Alpha7 earned second place with seven kills, followed by Egypt's RA'AD. Nigma Galaxy and Stalwart Esports only scored nine and seven points respectively, while 7Sea were eliminated early on in the match.

7Sea Esports finished in 12th place after PMWI Afterparty Showdown Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 3 - Vikendi

Alpha7 put up a spectacular performance in the third match, winning with a whopping 19-kill Chicken Dinner. The team's domination throughout the match was truly impressive, propelling them to the top of the leaderboard. 7Sea claimed second place with two eliminations, while Luxxy and GenFos helped Bigetron RA score 11 points on the third map.

Match 4 - Karakin

S2G won their second Chicken Dinner with four kills in Karakin, yet another small 2KM x 2KM map. Vampire Esports' performance looked strong throughout the match, but they unfortunately lost their final battle against S2G. Team Falcons and Alpha7 garnered 14 and 11 points, respectively. Although Stalwart Esports started the match on a good note with six eliminations, they were soon eliminated without any position points.

Match 5 - Sanhok

After a fantastic performance, DAMWON Gaming achieved a 14-kill victory in the fifth match, making it their second Chicken Dinner of Day 1. Bigetron RA and Falcons had average performances as they grabbed 13 and 10 points, respectively. Unfortunately, 7Sea was eliminated earlier by Vampire Esports.

Match 6 - Miramar

Alpha7 Esports continued their domination in the sixth match, obtaining a Chicken Dinner alongside eight kills. DAMWON Gaming came in at second place with three finishes. Nigma Galaxy claimed the third spot with 12 points, while R8 Esports, Stalwart Esports, and Deadeyes Guys scored seven points each.

