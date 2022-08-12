India’s Team Soul grabs 13th place as day 1 of PMWI 2022 concludes

Thai team Vampire Esports put up amazing performances on day 1 of the PMWI 2022 Main Event, leading the overall rankings with 86 points. Meanwhile, India's Team Soul didn't have an ideal showing and held 13th position with 28 points.

The side were eliminated earlier across several matches as they grabbed only 14 placement points. Meanwhile, Pakistani team 52 Esports were just five points behind them in 14th position.

Team Soul's performances on PMWI Day 1

PMWI Day 1 rankings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team Soul's opening performance was average, finishing in fifth place with nine points and three kills. The squad landed in their usual drop-place around Gataka and faced no opposition in the initial stages.

However, once two of their members in Goblin and Akshat landed in Rozhok, Stalwart Esports were quick to capitalize and eliminate them. Meanwhile, Hector was caught by VgsYaFoz during the rotation, whilst Omega somehow survived until getting eliminated by Pika.

The drop clash took place between Team Soul and Box Gaming in Picado in the second match, which was held in Miramar. The former lost three players in the battle while Hector came out of the fight. However, he didn't survive for long as the team only grabbed three points and two kills.

The second match saw Stalwarts Esports rushing their opponents once again. Despite putting on a decent display, Team Soul eventually crumbled as Omega was knocked out by vgsgadafi. They only accumulated two points in the match.

Post match three, the team had a total of 14 points, 50% of which came from eliminations. In the fourth bout, Team Soul was a three-man unit in the center of the fifth safe circle near Pochinki, but their split strategy didn't work well, resulting in consecutive eliminations. As proceedings came to an end, they could only claim four points.

Although they were caught while entering the sixth zone, the team managed to secure eight points and four eliminations in their fifth bout.

The sixth match saw Team Soul getting eliminated by 4Rivals near Prison and collecting only two points. Due to the circle shift, the side once again failed to last long. However, there are 12 matches left in the PMWI Main Event, with the bottom sides having a chance to climb up the leaderboard.

