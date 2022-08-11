PMWI 2022 Main Event Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, top 5 players, and more

The main event of the PMWI 2022 commenced today with 18 teams battling for a gigantic $2 million prize pool. At the end of Day 1, Vampire Esports emerged as table toppers with 86 points, followed by Stalwart Esports with 83 points.

Falcon Esports and Donuts USG finished in third and fourth place with 74 and 55 points respectively, while Team Soul secured 13th place with 28 points. Back2back had a poor day as they collected only 13 points in six matches and are currently in 18th place.

PMWI 2022 Main Event Day 1's overall standings and match summary

Overall standings of PMWI Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

The opening match of the PMWI was an epic battle as the Thai team Vampire Esports grabbed a massive 24-kills-fueled chicken dinner after showcasing an emphatic performance. Box Gaming from Vietnam came second with only two kills, while Stalwart Esports secured third place with five frags.

Donuts USG looked strong as they were in a strong position in the zone but were unfortunately eliminated with eight kills. The team was in second place in the match standings after collecting 16 points. Omega helped Team Soul get to fifth position by was eliminated by Stalwart Esports.

Match 2 - Miramar

TJB EU emerged victorious in the second match with 12 eliminations after defeating Team Falcons in their final battle. Stalwart Esports once again managed to survive until the last circle and held third spot with six finishes.

Vampire, first match's winner, scored 13 points. Team Soul had a poor showing as their three players were eliminated earlier by Box Gaming during the drop clash.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Indonesian team Morph won the third match with seven kills. Vivo Keyd put up a sparkling performance as the squad collected 20 points, including eight eliminations. Stalwart Esports' consistency continued in the match as they occupied third place with fourth position.

During their rotation in the safe circle, Box Gaming caught Morph, which resulted in their exit from the match with five eliminations. Team Soul accumulated two elimination points.

Match 4 - Erangel

The final circle of the match shrunk near Pochiniki and saw an intense battle between multiple teams. Donuts USG became the winners with six eliminations but Vampire Esports topped the match leaderboard as they acquired second place with 13 kills.

Team Falcons collected 16 points, which included 10 eliminations. Team Soul accumulated four points, including two kills.

Match 5 - Miramar

The host country's team, Falcons Esports, set up a fantastic performance in the match, winning a 15-kill chicken dinner.

It was a comeback match for Pakistani team 52 esports who placed second with nine finishes. Post the fourth match, the team had only one point in total but their performances in the first match helped them move up the overall leaderboard.

Match 6 - Erangel

Stalwart Esports clinched their first chicken dinner in the last match of PMWI Day 1 with 15 eliminations. Nigma Galaxy showcased superb gameplay and came second with eight frags. 4Rivals stood in fourth place with 11 kills, while Team soul were eliminated earlier.

Top 5 fraggers on PMWI 2022 Day 1

Action from Stalwart secured first place with 17 elimination on the kills' leaderboard. Meanwhile, Mike and Wave picked up 15 and 13 kills respectively, followed by Fluke and Q-Rvenclaw at 12 and 11.

