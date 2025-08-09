iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 2 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals was conducted on August 9, 2025. Orangutan remained in the top spot with 148 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their star athlete, AKOP, ranked first in the kill leaderboard with 36 finishes after 12 matches. Wizzgod and Attanki from the team grabbed 28 and 22 eliminations, respectively.Meta Ninza ensured second place in the overall standings with 109 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team had an astonishing run on Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Series finale. Team 8Bit was third in the table with 95 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their pro athlete Spower has claimed 29 eliminations in 12 games.Day 2 highlights of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOrangutan - 148 pointsMeta Ninza - 109 points8Bit - 95 pointsTrue Rippers - 88 pointsGods Reign - 81 pointsGenesis Esports - 79 pointsK9 Esports - 75 pointsWyld Fangs - 59 pointsTeam Forever - 55 pointsReckoning Esports - 54 pointsRevenant Spark - 53 pointsLikitha Esports - 51 pointsCincinnati Kids - 49 pointsVasista Esports - 35 pointsGods For Reason - 35 pointsPhoenix Esports - 29 pointsTrue Rippers played well on Day 2 and acquired fourth place, claiming 88 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign moved up to fifth spot with 81 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Destro-led lineup won the last game of Day 2.Genesis Esports slipped to sixth rank with 79 points. K9 Esports, led by Omega, stood seventh with 75 points, including 57 eliminations. Wyld Fangs had a disappointing run on Day 2 as the team fell to eighth spot with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner.Team Forever, too, had a bad run on Saturday as the Owais-led squad scored only eight points on Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Series finale. The team ranked ninth with 55 points. Revenant XSpark finished 11th with 53 points, including 40 eliminations. Cincinnati Kids played well on Day 2 and moved up from 16th to 13th spot with 49 points and one Chicken Dinner.Battlegrounds Series 2025 format (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)Vasista Esports, led by Hector, failed to improve their play on Day 2 and remained in 14th spot with 35 points. Gods For Reason came 15th with 35 points. Ash-led Phoenix slipped to the bottom of the leaderboard with 29 points after 12 matches of the Battlegrounds Series 2025 finale.