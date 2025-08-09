iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Published Aug 09, 2025 16:47 GMT
Orangutan secured first place after Day 2 of Battlegrounds Series 2025 finale (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
Orangutan secured first place after Day 2 of Battlegrounds Series 2025 finale (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

Day 2 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals was conducted on August 9, 2025. Orangutan remained in the top spot with 148 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their star athlete, AKOP, ranked first in the kill leaderboard with 36 finishes after 12 matches. Wizzgod and Attanki from the team grabbed 28 and 22 eliminations, respectively.

Meta Ninza ensured second place in the overall standings with 109 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team had an astonishing run on Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Series finale. Team 8Bit was third in the table with 95 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their pro athlete Spower has claimed 29 eliminations in 12 games.

Day 2 highlights of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals

  1. Orangutan - 148 points
  2. Meta Ninza - 109 points
  3. 8Bit - 95 points
  4. True Rippers - 88 points
  5. Gods Reign - 81 points
  6. Genesis Esports - 79 points
  7. K9 Esports - 75 points
  8. Wyld Fangs - 59 points
  9. Team Forever - 55 points
  10. Reckoning Esports - 54 points
  11. Revenant Spark - 53 points
  12. Likitha Esports - 51 points
  13. Cincinnati Kids - 49 points
  14. Vasista Esports - 35 points
  15. Gods For Reason - 35 points
  16. Phoenix Esports - 29 points

True Rippers played well on Day 2 and acquired fourth place, claiming 88 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign moved up to fifth spot with 81 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Destro-led lineup won the last game of Day 2.

Genesis Esports slipped to sixth rank with 79 points. K9 Esports, led by Omega, stood seventh with 75 points, including 57 eliminations. Wyld Fangs had a disappointing run on Day 2 as the team fell to eighth spot with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Team Forever, too, had a bad run on Saturday as the Owais-led squad scored only eight points on Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Series finale. The team ranked ninth with 55 points. Revenant XSpark finished 11th with 53 points, including 40 eliminations. Cincinnati Kids played well on Day 2 and moved up from 16th to 13th spot with 49 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Battlegrounds Series 2025 format (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
Battlegrounds Series 2025 format (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

Vasista Esports, led by Hector, failed to improve their play on Day 2 and remained in 14th spot with 35 points. Gods For Reason came 15th with 35 points. Ash-led Phoenix slipped to the bottom of the leaderboard with 29 points after 12 matches of the Battlegrounds Series 2025 finale.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
