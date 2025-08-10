iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals Day 3: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The third and final day of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals is set to be held on Sunday, August 10. A total of 16 teams are contesting in this ultimate stage at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. The total prize pool of this BGMI event is ₹1 crore, of which ₹55 lakh will be awarded to the champions. The top performing player will get ₹2 lakh.

The 16 participating teams have played 12 out of their total 18 matches in the first two days of the Finals. They will play their remaining six matches on Sunday. Orangutan Gaming currently leads the overall points standings, while Meta Ninza holds the second place on the leaderboard.

Participating BGMI clubs in iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals

Here's a look at the participating BGMI clubs in iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals:

True Rippers Team 8Bit Likitha Esports Gods For Reason Phoenix Esports Vasista Esports Reckoning Esports Gods Reign Revenant XSpark Meta Ninza Genesis Esports Team Forever Orangutan K9 Squad Wyld Fangs Cincinnati Kids

How to watch and schedule

The final day of iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals will begin at 4 pm IST. Fans can watch it live on the iQOO Esports’ YouTube channel in both Hindi and English languages.

Here is the map rotation for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - 4:15 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - 5:05 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - 5:55 pm IST

Match 4 - Erangel - 6:45 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - 7:35 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - 8:25 pm IST

Overall standings after Day 2 of Grand Finals

Orangutan Gaming has scored 148 points in 12 matches and captured the first place in the overall standings. The Aaru-led squad has shown phenomenal performances in the previous two days. Its star player AKOP has claimed 36 eliminations and grabbed the first spot on the kill leaderboard.

Meta Ninza acquired the second rank after playing well on Day 2. The team has accumulated 109 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 58 eliminations. Team 8Bit earned the third position with 95 points, including 55 eliminations. Spower from the lineup was second on the kill leaderboard with 29 eliminations.

Top five players after Day 2 of iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

True Rippers came third with 88 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Jelly-led lineup was the top performer in the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals. Gods Reign ranked fifth with 81 points and two Chicken Dinners. K9 Esports was seventh with 75 points.

Revenant XSpark dominated in the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Series, but failed to perform well in the initial 12 matches of the finale. The team, led by Shadow, ranked 11th with 53 points. Vasista Esports, Gods For Reason, and Phoenix were in the bottom three with 35, 35, and 29 points, respectively.

