iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage Day 2: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 2 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage took place on July 22. All 32 teams have played their initial five matches in the first two days of the stage. They will compete in their remaining five matches in the next two days. Jelly-led True Rippers continued their brilliant performances on Day 2 and remained in the top position with 78 points and three Chicken Dinners.Team 8Bit stood second in the table with 52 points and one Chicken Dinner after Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Series Group Stage. The team grabbed 26 eliminations in their five encounters. Phoenix played well on Tuesday and jumped to third place with 50 points, including 32 finishes. Likitha and Vasista Esports earned 49 and 44 points, respectively.Overall standings after Day 2 of iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group StageTrue Rippers - 78 points8Bit - 52 pointsPhoenix Esports - 50 pointsLikitha Esports - 49 pointsVasista Esports - 44 points4EverxRedXRoss - 42 points4TR Official - 41 pointsGods For Reason - 41 pointsRevenant XSpark - 41 pointsTeam SouL - 36 pointsGodLike Esports - 32 pointsJux - 30 pointsCincinnati Kids - 29 pointsJaguar Official - 29 pointsTeam Forever - 27 pointsGenesis Esports - 25 pointsReckoning Esports - 24 pointsWyld Fangs - 24 pointsOrangutan - 21 pointsFS Esports - 19 pointsK9 Esports - 19 pointsGods Reign - 18 pointsMoney Makers - 18 pointsMedal Esports - 16 pointsNoNx Esports - 15 pointsCarpe Diem - 14 pointsMeta Ninza - 14 pointsTWOB - 13 pointsMarcos Gaming - 12 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 10 pointsTeam Eggy - 10 pointsBot Army - 5 pointsRedxRoss, 4TR, and Gods For Reason have also played well so far as they have scored 42, 41, and 41 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark improved their performances on Day 2 and moved up to ninth place in the overall standings.Fan favourites Team Soul and GodLike had an average run on Day 2. They came 10th and 11th with 36 and 32 points, respectively. Cincinnati Kids and Jaguar have collected 29 points each. Team Forever jumped to 15th rank with 27 points. Wyld Fangs and Reckoning have accumulated 24 points each. Orangutan, an experienced team, has had a mediocre run so far in the iQOO Battlegrounds Series as the squad ranked 19th with 21 points. FS Esports and K9 have managed 19 points each.Gods Reign has struggled in their initial five matches of the Battlegrounds Series. The Destro-led squad has earned 18 points and held 23rd in the table. Bot Army was in the bottom spot with only five points.