iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage Day 2: Overall points table and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Jul 22, 2025 10:32 GMT
True Rippers holds first place after Day 2 of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
True Rippers holds first place after Day 2 of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

Day 2 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage took place on July 22. All 32 teams have played their initial five matches in the first two days of the stage. They will compete in their remaining five matches in the next two days. Jelly-led True Rippers continued their brilliant performances on Day 2 and remained in the top position with 78 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Ad

Team 8Bit stood second in the table with 52 points and one Chicken Dinner after Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Series Group Stage. The team grabbed 26 eliminations in their five encounters. Phoenix played well on Tuesday and jumped to third place with 50 points, including 32 finishes. Likitha and Vasista Esports earned 49 and 44 points, respectively.

Overall standings after Day 2 of iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. True Rippers - 78 points
  2. 8Bit - 52 points
  3. Phoenix Esports - 50 points
  4. Likitha Esports - 49 points
  5. Vasista Esports - 44 points
  6. 4EverxRedXRoss - 42 points
  7. 4TR Official - 41 points
  8. Gods For Reason - 41 points
  9. Revenant XSpark - 41 points
  10. Team SouL - 36 points
  11. GodLike Esports - 32 points
  12. Jux - 30 points
  13. Cincinnati Kids - 29 points
  14. Jaguar Official - 29 points
  15. Team Forever - 27 points
  16. Genesis Esports - 25 points
  17. Reckoning Esports - 24 points
  18. Wyld Fangs - 24 points
  19. Orangutan - 21 points
  20. FS Esports - 19 points
  21. K9 Esports - 19 points
  22. Gods Reign - 18 points
  23. Money Makers - 18 points
  24. Medal Esports - 16 points
  25. NoNx Esports - 15 points
  26. Carpe Diem - 14 points
  27. Meta Ninza - 14 points
  28. TWOB - 13 points
  29. Marcos Gaming - 12 points
  30. Los Hermanos Esports - 10 points
  31. Team Eggy - 10 points
  32. Bot Army - 5 points
Ad

RedxRoss, 4TR, and Gods For Reason have also played well so far as they have scored 42, 41, and 41 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark improved their performances on Day 2 and moved up to ninth place in the overall standings.

Fan favourites Team Soul and GodLike had an average run on Day 2. They came 10th and 11th with 36 and 32 points, respectively. Cincinnati Kids and Jaguar have collected 29 points each. Team Forever jumped to 15th rank with 27 points.

Ad
Ad

Wyld Fangs and Reckoning have accumulated 24 points each. Orangutan, an experienced team, has had a mediocre run so far in the iQOO Battlegrounds Series as the squad ranked 19th with 21 points. FS Esports and K9 have managed 19 points each.

Gods Reign has struggled in their initial five matches of the Battlegrounds Series. The Destro-led squad has earned 18 points and held 23rd in the table. Bot Army was in the bottom spot with only five points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications