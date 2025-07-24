iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals: Dates, teams, groups, format, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:03 GMT
Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals kicks off on July 25 ( Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports, Krafton India Esports)
Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals kicks off on July 25 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports, Krafton India Esports)

The Semifinals of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 are scheduled for July 25 to 28, 2025. A total of 24 teams will compete across four days for eight spots in the Grand Finals. The Group Stage was hosted from July 21 to 24, 2025, during which 32 teams participated in 10 matches each. The top eight teams earned their spots in the Grand Finals, while the remaining 24 qualified for the Semifinals.

The iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 is being held in three phases: Group Stage, Semifinals, and Grand Finals. The BGMI event boasts a total prize pool of ₹1 crore. The Grand Finals are planned to be held offline in Delhi from August 8 to 10, 2025.

Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinalists and groups

Here are the names of the 24 teams that will fight in the Semifinals:

Group A

  1. 4TR Official
  2. SPINBOT JAGUAR
  3. RedXRoss
  4. ¡QOO ORANGUTAN
  5. Team Forever
  6. Money Makers
  7. GENESIS ESPORTS
  8. 16SCORE x BotArmy

Group B

  1. iQOO REVENANT X SPARK
  2. iQOO SOUL
  3. Hero Xtreme Godlike
  4. NoNx eSports
  5. TWOB
  6. FS Esports
  7. Carpediem
  8. Los Hermanos

Group C

  1. OnePlus Cincinnati Kids
  2. Wyld Fangs
  3. Jux Esports
  4. OnePlus K9 Esports
  5. META NINZA
  6. Medal Esports
  7. Marcos Gaming
  8. Team Eggy

Format

The 24 participating teams have been divided into three groups and will fight in a round-robin format. Each day will feature four matches. The top eight teams from the overall standings will earn their spots in the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 teams will face elimination from the Battlegrounds Series 2025.

How to watch

The Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals will be live-streamed at 11:30 am IST only on the iQOO Esports’ YouTube channel.

In the Group Stage, 4TR Esports and Revenant XSpark missed securing spots in the Grand Finals by a narrow margin. They were ninth and tenth, respectively, in the overall standings.

Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, played aggressively in the previous stage but failed to make it into the top eight. The team ranked 12th in the points table. Team Soul, a fan-favourite club, was inconsistent throughout its 10 Group Stage matches and placed 13th.

Team GodLike also stumbled in the Group Stage and ended up in 16th place on the leaderboard, while K9 Esports, led by Omega, ranked 18th. Orangutan Gaming, an experienced lineup, had a below-average performance and came 20th in the standings.

Team Forever and TWOB were 21st and 22nd, respectively, in the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds 2025 Series. Los Hermanos Esports, who were phenomenal in the BMPS 2025, had a poor performance in the previous stage of the current tournament. Bot Army placed at the bottom of the overall standings.

Edited by Niladri Roy
