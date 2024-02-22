iQOO BGMI India League Day 1 called off due to technical issues 

The first day of the iQOO BGMI India League was canceled due to technical difficulties. The event was initially scheduled to be played across three days, from February 22 to 24. With the cancellation of Day 1, the tournament will now be hosted on February 23 and 24, starting with Day 2. The event will kick off at 4 pm on February 23 and will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of iQOO Esports.

All 16 participating teams and fans had reached the Noida Indoor Stadium for the first day, but unfortunately, the matches could not start due to internet and ping issues.

The first match of the day was initially planned to start at 4 pm on February 22, but the proceedings couldn't begin till 9 pm as players were facing the aforementioned problems. Eventually, the organizers called the day off and will try their best to host the contest in the remaining two days.

iQOO BGMI India League 2024 to feature 14 matches

BGMI's India League will now feature 14 matches instead of 18. Each day will have seven matches. The competition is expected to be nerve-wracking, as the teams will try to play aggressively from the get-go. A 10-point scoring structure will be implemented in the event that offers fewer placement points compared to a 15-point system.

India League participants

These 16 BGMI teams will be seen competing in the event:

Entity Gaming Team Soul Team Tamilas Medal Esports Team XSpark Blind Esports Hydra Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Enigma Gaming Gods Reign Skulltz Esports GodLike Esports Revenant Esports FS Esports Carnival Gaming

Some teams have made changes in their lineup for the India League. GodLike Esports recruited former Revenant Esports star Apollo. Similarly, Team XSpark included Shadow as the new captain. Both these squads are looking forward to making their much-awaited comeback with new players.

Omega from Carnival Gaming announced on February 22 that he will not be in the playing four and that Neyoo will take his place in the event. He said that all the team members had already planned this. It's worth noting that Omega led his team in the ESL BGMI Pro Series to claim four positions.

Entity Gaming and Team Soul are some of the top teams to follow in the India League. They were the top two best-performing squads in the ESL Pro Series and the iQOO Pro Series 2024. Both the popular teams have demonstrated stunning performances in these events.

Gods Reign recently failed to deliver their natural gameplay in the ESL BGMI Pro Series and could not even secure a spot in the top 10. The side will hope to get back on the right track in 2024's India League.