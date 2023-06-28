iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023 Day 1: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

The iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023, which features a total prize pool of ₹10,00,000, began with the 32 invited Indian teams batting one another. Day 1 of the League Stage saw each team play three matches, and 7SEA Esports topped the rankings with 40 points and 25 kills. Team Insane claimed 31 points, including 18 eliminations, and did well on the opening day.

Entity Gaming, who recently returned to the BGMI scene, ranked third with 31 points after demonstrating great plays in three games. OR Esports earned 29 points by playing aggressively, while GodLike Esports finished behind them with 26 points.

Orangutan and Soul Esports secured one Chicken Dinner and 25 points each, coming in sixth and seventh place, respectively. Velocity Gaming and Gods Reign grabbed 24 and 18 points, respectively, on the initial day. Blind Esports, who has recently dominated in several tournaments, secured the 17th position with 13 points. BGMI pro Aladin currently leads the chart with 10 kills, while Vexe, Admino, and Darklord notched eight eliminations each on the first day.

iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023 Day 1 overview

Day 1 standings of iQOO Pro Series (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the opening battle, 7SEA Esports was off to a huge 15-kill victory, collecting 25 points in dominant fashion. Team Veterans, owned by BGMI pro Regaltos, scored a total of 11 points. Chemin, Gods Reign, and Team Tamilas earned 11, 10, and 8 points, respectively.

OR Esports went on to play fiercely in the second encounter, ensuring a total of 17 eliminations. However, the match was clinched by Team Insane with 19 points. Velocity Gaming, led by BGMI star Punk, grabbed 12 points.

Entity Gaming took control of the third battle by securing a 9-kill win. Medal Esports fought aggressively and gained 15 points, including 12 finishes. 8Bit and GodLike plundered 10 and 9 points, respectively.

Autobotz played phenomenally to acquire an 11-kill triumphant win in the fourth match. 7SEA once again held their own and accumulated 12 points. Global Esports couldn’t score any points.

Team Soul found some momentum in the fifth game of the day as they obtained the Chicken Dinner with six points. Gujarat Tigers, a newly formed team, garnered 16 points, while GodLike Esports added 15 points to their total.

Orangutan secured a 7-kill victory in the sixth game of the Pro Series. Team 8Bit, Insane, and 8Bit acquired ten, nine, and eight points, respectively. Madman from 8Bit was the MVP with three eliminations.

Poll : 0 votes