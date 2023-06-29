iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023 Day 2: Overall standings, top players, and more

With just six matches left in the League Stage, Medal Esports has occupied the prime spot with 62 points and 32 eliminations in the iQOO BGMI Pro Series. Gladiators Esports and Entity Gaming came second and third with 61 points each after Day 2, and a total of 32 teams are currently battling it out for a position in the Finale.

7SEA Esports has shown great composure so far in the first round, holding fourth place with 54 points. Despite not securing any Chicken Dinners, Team 8Bit stood behind them in the fifth rank with 51 points. Insane and Gods Reign have captured sixth and seventh positions, respectively, with one Chicken Dinner each. Blind Esports, who had a mediocre showing on the opening day, jumped to the eighth spot with 44 points.

iQOO BGMI Pro Series League Stage overview after Day 2

Team Soul and Team Velocity were in the ninth and tenth spots with 42 points each. OR Esports and GodLike Esports slipped to 11th and 13th places, respectively, after being inconsistent on Day 2. Both these fan-favorite clubs will have to be consistency in the next three days.

Despite taking one Chicken Dinner each, Autobotz and Team XSpark ranked 15th and 16th with 35 and 34 points, respectively. However, Team XSpark played well on Day 2 as the star-studded lineup was in last place after their first three games. They dominated the second encounter on the second day, which propelled them into the top 16.

Team Veterans, a newly formed BGMI lineup, claimed the 19th spot with 29 points, followed by Team Tamilas. Numen Esports, who signed the Team AVI roster a few days ago, placed 21st with 24 points, including 14 kills. Enigma Forever, featuring legendary players such as Daljit and Owais, was in 22nd position after the penultimate day.

Reckoning and Revenant struggled in the first two days, collecting only 17 points each in the six matches they played. Global Esports, led by BGMI pro Mavi, obtained only 14 points and held 29th position after Day 2. Hyderabad Hydra and R Esports garnered 12 and 11 points, respectively, and completely faltered in all of their previous matches.

Kyoya from Medal Esports has grabbed 18 kills so far and acquired first rank in the top fragger list, while Gods Ninjajod and 7SEA Aladin were behind him with 15 and 13 frags, respectively. Day 3 of the contest will start at 5:30 pm on June 29.

