iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

June 30 kicked off the iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023 Finals, where 16 teams collided for a cash prize of ₹10,00,000. Gods Reign, led by Robin, scored 61 points and ranked first after six matches. OR Esports also delivered a stunning performance and finished second with 53 points and 23 kills. Blind Esports, accumulating two Chicken Dinners, seized 53 points to secure the third place, followed by Orangutan with 44 points in fourth.

Entity collected 39 points, while both Gladiators and GodLike amassed 31. In the top five eliminations leaderboard, BGMI star Aquanox from Gods Reign grabbed the first seat with 14 kills, while Gamlaboy stood second with 13. OR Admino and GodL Jonathan eliminated 12 and 10 players in their six matches. Not too far down, Beast from 8Bit ranked fifth with nine kills on the board.

iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023 Finals Day 1 scoreboard

Top 8 squads from Pro Series Finals Day 1 (Image via iQOO)

Gods Reign got off to a flying start, clinching the first battle with 14 amazing kills. Meanwhile, Team 8Bit scored 11 points, followed by Autobotz and OR Esports sealing ten and six. Unfortunately, fan-favorite Team Soul could not collect any points there.

Blind Esports secured a five-kill Chicken Dinner in the second game. However, it was OR Esports who topped the match rankings with 18 points, including 13 eliminations. Gods Reign and Insane posted ten and eight points on the scoreboard.

Blind Esports captured their second consecutive victory, posting six frags in the third encounter. Saumraj-led Entity had a stellar showing, obtaining 17 points and 11 finishes. OR, Soul, and Insane could only accrue one point each.

Day 1 overall standings of BGMI Pro Series Finals (Image via iQOO)

The end zone of the fourth game favored OR Esports, as the side pulled off their first victory with five kills. Team Insane and Revenge garnered 14 and 12 points, respectively. Meanwhile, 7SEA and GodLike were only able to snatch four points each.

After four mediocre games, GodLike Esports conquered their first Chicken Dinner with five eliminations. Blind, OR, and Orangutan accumulated 12, 9, and 8 points, respectively. Team Soul and 8Bit were eliminated earlier but somehow collected eight points each.

Gladiators Esports made a thumping comeback in the end game, earning a huge 14-kill Chicken Dinner. Renowned BGMI squads, Orangutan and Gods Reign, accrued 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Entity and 8Bit secured eight points each.

