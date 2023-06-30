iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

The three-day League Stage of the iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023 is now over, with 16 teams occupying their seats in the Grand Finals. The invitational contest, offering ₹10,00,000 in prize pool, started on June 27 and will run till July 2. The second and final phase will commence today, featuring six matches daily. Only 50% of the invited teams survive in the tournament, while the rest must sadly go home.

Some well-known squads faltered during the initial round of the Pro Series, losing their chance to reach the ultimate stage. With only 18 matches scheduled for the Finals, the qualified teams must employ prudent tactics and skills in each battle.

iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023 Finalists

These are the finalists:

Entity Gaming Gods Reign Team Insane Team 8bit Gladiator Esports OR Esports Medal Esports 7SEA Esports Blind Esports Orangutan Team Soul Gujarat Tigers Team XSPARK Revenge Esports Godlike Esports Autobotz Esports

The iQOO Esports' YouTube channel will broadcast all 18 matches live at 5:30 pm daily in Hindi. At the end of the Finale, the winning side will take ₹4,00,000 in prize money, while the second and third-placed teams will walk away with ₹2,50,000 and ₹1,50,000, respectively.

League Stage overview

Entity Gaming, who recently recruited the Team VST lineup, was the only outfit to touch three-digit numbers. The Saumraj-led squad collected 112 points at an average of 12.44, topping the leaderboard in emphatic fashion. Gods Reign was 25 points behind them in second place. Both units generated two Chicken Dinners each and played exceptionally well in the first stage.

Team Insane was the third-best performer with 81 points and two Chicken Dinners, followed by 8Bit with 72 points. OR Esports and Gladiators placed fifth and sixth places respectively. Blind Esports, a dominant force in the BGMI scene, finished ninth and will surely try to up the ante in the Finale.

Orangutan and Team Soul, claiming one Chicken Dinner each, finished 10th and 11th in the overall standings. Meanwhile, Team XSpark came 13th despite clinching two Chicken Dinners in nine games. GodLike Esports also somehow captured a seat in the iQOO BGMI Pro Series Finals.

Velocity Gaming missed another tournament finale by the smallest of margins. They recently failed to qualify for the Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup Finals. Chemin, Numen, and Team Veteran finished 18th, 19th, and 20th, respectively, and were duly eliminated from the contest.

