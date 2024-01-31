iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Group Stage Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The group stage of the iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 came to an end on January 30, with the top 16 clubs progressing to the Grand Finals. Carnival Gaming dominated the initial stage and topped the table with 108 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team XSpark were in second position with 71 points. Gods Reign earned the third spot with 63 points. Meanwhile, Gujarat Tigers and Revenant secured 58 and 57 points to take the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Entity Gaming claimed sixth position with 55 points, followed by Blind Esports in seventh. Defending champions GodLike Esports came in 11th with 46 points. Team Soul and Team Tamilas earned 43 and 37 points respectively.

The bottom eight teams of the Group Stage have been eliminated from the Pro Series. Some popular organizations like Hyderabad Hydras, Big Brother, and 8Bit failed to perform well in the two-day initial phase.

Day 2 results of iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Group Stage

Match 7 - Erangel

The second day began with the opener taking place between Groups A and B on the Erangel map. Sensei-led Revenant Esports came out on top with 21 points. OR Esports claimed 16 points, including 10 kills. Gods Reign and Dark Spirit Esports gained nine and eight points, respectively.

Match 8 - Miramar

Team XSpark played an aggressive game and registered a mammoth 28-point victory. Their BGMI prodigy Ninjajod claimed 10 eliminations alone in the game. Alibaba Raider earned 14 points, while Hyderabad Hydras and Carnival took 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 9 - Erangel

Omega-led Carnival Gaming dominated the third encounter of the day, pulling off a 19-point triumph. Medal Esports and Autobotz managed 13 and 10 points, respectively. Topdawgg was the MVP of this round with five kills.

Overall standings of Group Stage (Image via iQOO Esports)

Match 10 - Miramar

Blind Esports staged an emphatic comeback and clinched their first Chicken Dinner of the event with 24 points. Gujarat Tigers, with the help of eight kills, scored 13 important points. Medal Esports secured 12 points.

Match 11 - Erangel

FS Esports came out victorious in the penultimate BGMI game of the group stage with 18 points. Big Brother Esports claimed 12 points, while Entity Gaming garnered 10 points. GodLike Esports, meanwhile, were ousted after six eliminations.

Match 12 - Miramar

In Match 12, Dark Spirit Esports won the end battle with 15 points. Gujarat Tigers claimed 17 points, including 12 eliminations. Carnival Gaming and Gods Reign ensured 11 and nine points, respectively. BGMI star Shogun clinched six eliminations.