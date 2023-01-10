"It's just a matter of few more days": BGMI Pro athlete Jonathan reveals reason behind his inactivity

Professional BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) player for GodLike Esports, Jonathan "Jonathan" Amaral, has not been streaming for a few days. Yesterday, the beloved gamer took to his Instagram to reveal why he could not stream via his story.

A screengrab of BGMI star's story (Image via Instagram/ig_jonathangaming)

He wrote:

"Hey guys. I know you guys have been waiting for me to stream, trust me guys even I'm desperately waiting to come back India and resume my streams. Unfortunately I lost my passport in Dubai, and without passport I can't come back I'm in touch with Indian Embassy to come back. It's just a matter of few more days. Miss you tons."

Hence, fans can expect the BGMI star to resume hosting streams after his return from Dubai. However, one might not be able to witness him playing competitively yet as the game is still blocked in India, with no BGMI tournaments taking place in over five months.

Professional BGMI gamer Jonathan Amaral previously expressed his views on recognition of esports in India

During the last week of December 2022, the Indian government notified that esports would be recognized as a multi-sports event. Thereafter, esports came under the authorization of the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. This development was hailed by many influencers as groundbreaking.

Jonathan, too, expressed delight with the Government of India's decision during his streams. The GodLike Esports superstar was quoted saying:

"That's really a big thing. Before, no one understood the potential of Esports. Now that it has government recognition, it is a big deal. Now that it'll be fun."

Jonathan, who has not been able to play in any Battlegrounds Mobile India events since the game got blocked, has consistently streamed over the past few months. Despite being out of competitive action, Jonathan's fan following remains unaffected.

In 2022, Jonathan was nominated in the Esports Mobile Player of the Year category at the Esports Awards. However, the player from India finished in second rank as Nova Esports' champion gamer Zeng 'Order' Zehai from China was crowned the winner.

Interestingly, both stars came face-to-face at the PMGC (PUBG Mobile Global Championship) 2021 Grand Finals, held in January 2022. At the same event, Order was the FMVP, while his team Nova Esports emerged champions, bagging a prize of $1,530,000.

Meanwhile, Jonathan's GodLike Esports finished 13th at the PMGC 2022 and won $57,000.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes