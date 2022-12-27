"No other game can ever fill the void that BGMI left; it is irreplaceable": Jonathan Amaral on game's ban

BGMI and its global variant PUBG Mobile have helped esports fans to find some of the most gifted talents globally. Jonathan Amaral is one such exceptional esports athlete who can captivate viewers with their overpowered skills on the battlefield. It is also why many consider him the best BGMI player in India.

Having begun his professional journey in 2019, many even called Jonathan a hacker due to his unbelievable mastery over controls in PUBG Mobile. The well-known gamer continued to prove his mettle at different PUBG Mobile and BGMI tournaments and achieved greater heights while playing for teams like Team SkuLL and Entity Gaming (later TSM Entity).

Currently, the champion player is a part of GodLike Esports' BGMI roster and is still one of the beloved esports personalities in the Indian gaming community. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Esports, the BGMI superstar touched upon various topics around his career, future plans, the "BGMI ban," and more.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

"I absolutely have no idea about what is going to happen next, but...": Jonathan is unsure about BGMI's future in India

Q. You have been pursuing your career as an esports athlete for more than three years, and your success is inspiring for many players. However, many of your fans are unaware of your journey from being a casual gamer to the influencer you are today. Please tell us about where it all began and what inspired you to choose gaming as a career.

Jonathan: While pursuing my schooling in Mumbai, I started playing casually with my group of friends. Slowly and gradually, my fascination for esports started to grow. My eagerness to win inspired and propelled me to acquire more skills to master the sport.

Over the years, more and more people have connected with me, and interacting with them has become an important aspect of my journey. My heart gets flooded with joy on being approached by youngsters who intend to pursue a career in esports and look up to me as a prime example.

Q. A career in esports and content creation is still considered a risky alternative in India. Finding the right balance is challenging due to career instability, family pressure, limited brand deal opportunities, and many more. How have you managed everything so well?

Jonathan: Every game that I played contributed towards enhancing my competitive side and unknowingly became an essential part of me. Backed by the support system, my family, and my well-wishers, every failure became a stepping stone for my achievements. In the initial days, Ghatak and I played together in a tournament. It still remains an important moment in my career journey.

Q. Apart from being a professional gamer, you also have a YouTube channel with almost 4.79 million subscribers (as of this writing), where you occasionally upload videos. Which job do you prefer more – professional gaming or content creation – and why?

Jonathan: Gaming is a part of me but sharing my experiences with the fans is encouraging. Their views and engagement inspire me to do better in each tournament I play. The success stories of fans further strengthen my commitment to the field while enhancing my enthusiasm. Eventually, I am doing what I love in a progressive way.

Q. You and your contemporaries like Scout, Mortal, Dynamo, and many more have been showered with immense love from their respective fanbases. At the same time, we know that trolls often try to harass creators like you with hateful comments. How do you cope with the love and hate you get from the audience?

Jonathan: Love and hate are like two wheels of a cart; they go together as long as the journey continues. We, as creators, need both constructive and destructive criticism to keep going.

By this, I mean if our fans' love makes us happy and motivates us to keep going. Similarly, hateful comments push us to become better each day. I always prefer focusing on the grind rather than getting offended by comments.

Q. Recently, FanClash, a leading fantasy gaming app on Esports, announced you as its face, so congratulations. What are your expectations from the company, and what are you most looking forward to?

Jonathan: Getting associated with a brand like FanClash is an honor. The platform known for its contributions to the esports community has truly carved a niche in the gaming industry. It would be a privilege to work with them collaboratively.

The expanding fan base of FanClash illustrates the acceptability and popularity of virtual sports. I am proud to be a part of FanClash's exciting journey. The Indian online gaming sector provides several options for young players like us, and being a part of this industry for so long has been a rewarding experience.

FanClash's ever-growing fan base represents the expanding popularity and acceptance of virtual sports, and I look forward to reaching new heights with them.

Q. Besides the FanClash deal, you recently got nominated for the "Esports Mobile Player of the Year award 2022". How did you feel when you came to know about this good news?

Jonathan: Getting rewarded for something I have been working hard for so long makes it a lot better, and I feel validated. I am elated to be nominated this year, and it gives me great pride to be able to represent my country on the international stage.

From winning little tournaments to competing against top-class gamers on the world level, the journey has taught me a lot, and I am grateful for whatever outcome it has to serve.

Q 7: BGMI ban has been a setback for many content creators and esports athletes in India. How did it impact you and your schedule, especially when you were super busy with tournaments before the ban?

Jonathan: Before the ban, I spent most of my time practicing for BGMI. Especially during the tournaments, it was to wake up, practice, participate, and repeat. But the ban changed it all. No other game can ever fill the void that BGMI left. It is irreplaceable.

Q. Talking about the ban on BGMI, do you have any leaks about the game's return? God forbid if the game doesn't return as a leading BGMI athlete and content creator, do you have a contingency plan?

Jonathan: I love content creation and esports. I would be lying if I said that the talk about the ban on BGMI would affect me. I absolutely have no idea about what will happen next, but I am hopeful, considering the popularity of BGMI among the Indian players and audience. Finding your new niche can be challenging, but I currently play Valorant in my free time. And I'm eager to see where it leads.

Q. What do you want to convey to your followers who desire to choose content creation as a career?

Jonathan: First of all, I wish all the very best to all my followers who intend to pursue Content creation as a career. The most important thing to remember while creating content is authenticity and consistency. Choose a style to follow and stick to it. The audience enjoys what you create if you enjoy it as well.

The effort you put into content is directly proportional to the number of audience liking it. Do not get disheartened if things don't work your way, as good things always take time. The other thing I talked about is being consistent. You need to keep your audience engaged.

You cannot sit back with one piece of content for a long time and post again after a long gap. Consistency helps the channel grow. The ideal philosophy is 'don't celebrate your success too soon, and don't let your failures pull you back.

Q 10: What can we expect from Jonathan -- the esports athlete and content creator -- in the future?

Jonathan: As an esports athlete, I strongly advocate the prospects of the gaming industry. In the years to come, I will put my utmost efforts towards enhancing my skills and motivating aspiring gamers.

Also, as a content creator, while observations have been an inspiration, what the future holds would be exciting to see. Alongside leading by my example, I would keep finding even greater opportunities and platforms for engagement to help boost the esports ecosystem.

