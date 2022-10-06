10 best BGMI esports athletes since its release

Since the release of BGMI last year and the eventual blockage of the game this year, multiple esports tournaments have taken place in the country. While a lot of talent has moved from PUBG Mobile to BGMI, a new crop of players has also emerged who have challenged the existing players.

In addition to Krafton's official tournaments, between July 2, 2021 and July 28, 2022, a number of third-party events were also held during this period. This article will feature ten Battlegrounds Mobile India athletes who have made a name for themselves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 10 BGMI esports players in the 2021-22 season

10) Punkk

An all-round player, Punkk made his debut playing for VR1 Esports. Eventually, he went on to play for Team XO, where he displayed his excellent prowess, earning multiple MVP titles.

Punkk also helped his team win six major and minor tournaments in the process. Skyesports Grand Slam and UE India Rising are some of the notable ones. His insane fragging skills and hawk-like sharp game sense earned him a lot of fans.

9) AkshaT

AkshaT has been one of the top players since the game's release. A veteran of PUBG Mobile, AkshaT realized his true potential post the release of BGMI after joining Chemin Esports. His game style and fantastic support play impressed one and all. Coupled with that, his knack for converting eliminations for his team made him a formidable force.

Eventually, AkshaT joined India's favorite esports organization, Team SouL, where he, alongside his team, went on to win the BMPS 2022 and represent India at PMWI 2022.

8) AquaNox

A player who emerged after the title's release, starting with Six to Eight, AquaNox was eventually signed to TSM India. His insane fragging potential and reflexes earned him a lot of praise from esports fans and his peers.

AquaNox won multiple MVP titles, helping his team lift the trophy in multiple third-party tournaments. He, alongside TSM India, won the first BGMI LAN event, dubbed the Nodwin All-Stars Invitational 2022.

7) Manya

Young talent Manya rose through the ranks of BGMI tournaments, where fans and esports analysts noticed him. After a pretty successful stint with Team Mayavi, Manya was picked up by Global Esports, where he flourished alongside his teammates by going toe-to-toe with some of the best squads in India and coming out as the victors.

Manya helped his team to victory in various tournaments and is currently on the path to becoming one of India's best players. Global Esports claimed the BGMI Masters Series title.

6) SprayGod

Another player to rise after the release of BGMI has been SprayGod. Starting his journey with Insane Esports, SprayGod joined the infamous Indian Tigers, who, after a sensational run in third-party tournaments, were picked by 7Sea Esports.

Known for his aggressive playing style, SprayGod has shined in multiple tournaments and has also represented India on the world stage in PMWI 2022. SprayGod has a lot of potential to unlock and is on the path to esports greatness. 7Sea Esports was the winner of the BGMI Showdown 2022.

5) AKop

Starting as a member of the Indian Tigers, AKop later joined Team Orangutan, where he quickly emerged as the best player. Known for his consistent and impressive gun skills, AKop has put up sparkling performances in numerous tournaments, earning accolades for himself along the way.

He is currently among some of the best talents in BGMI esports by peers and rivals.

4) Fierce

Initially a part of Global Esports, Fierce's potential came alive when he joined Team XO. Playing under the sharp IGL of Sensei, Fierce showed off his insane fragging skills and game sense.

Fierce, Punkk, and Snax consistently led their team to top placements across various tournaments. He also earned multiple Individual awards and Top Fragger titles in the process.

3) NinjaJod

NinjaJod, alongside his TSM compatriot, AquaNox, also earned his way onto the list. The duo made a lot of waves across the community as NinjaJod quickly rose through the ranks of the BGMI scene and is currently touted as one of the best players from India.

Boasting an insane knack for securing eliminations, NinjaJod has been the star player of TSM India and has continuously ruled over the MVP charts. He was also named the MVP of BGMI's first LAN event and claimed seven MVP titles last year.

2) Goblin

Among the top players to emerge after the release of BGMI has been Goblin. Starting as a member of Team Insane, Goblin showed his potential after shining in multiple third-party tournaments against some of the top teams in the country.

After a consistent run of solid performances, he was picked up by Team SouL, where he upped his game even further to become the star player for the team. Post that, his featuring on the MVP list became common practice as he decimated his competition. Goblin is currently regarded as one of the best-skilled players in the country. He grabbed 15 individual titles in one year.

1) Jonathan

Last but not least, the best Battlegrounds Mobile India player in the country has undoubtedly been Jonathan. Jonathan carried his mantle from his PUBG Mobile days and continued his domination across the BGMI circuit.

Post his departure from TSM Entity, the star player joined GodLike Esports, where he continued to display his inhuman fragging skills and machine-like consistency. Jonathan's name has become synonymous with the MVP title as he has helped his team secure multiple trophies. He has proven over and over again why he is unquestionably counted as the best Indian player.

