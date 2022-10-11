TSM India signs former Global Esports analyst Mayavi as BGMI coach

TSM has signed Shubham "Mayavi" Chawla as a coach for their Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster, despite the title being banned in India for the past four months or so. However, in August, Krafton said that the company would be in talks with government officials to resolve data-protection issues and bring the game back to the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. Due to this, several Indian organizations have not released their BGMI rosters and are still preparing for future tournaments.

Revealing their new coach, TSM uploaded a nearly 100-second video with the description, "Finally, after a lot of waiting and patience, today we would like to welcome him into our TSM India Family".

Prior to BGMI's blockage, the team's performances did not live up to their expectations, failing to qualify for several major events and not displaying their natural gameplay.

About Mayavi and TSM's previous performances in BGMI Esports

With the signing of new coach Mayavi, who was an analyst for Global Esports, the team will hope to return to their original form and style of gameplay, which they are known for. In fact, he formed a four-man strong squad with underdog players, and after the incredible feats of the squad in some tournaments, they were acquired by Global Esports.

Apart from being a coach, Mayavi is also an esports caster and has featured in several unofficial tournaments, helping his previous squad achieve a number of achievements. Global Esports was the crowned champion of the Battlegrounds India Masters Series, a nearly $190K LAN tournament in Delhi.

With their star IGL Shadow's controversial move to join Godlike Esports, the team suffered a major setback and this was one of the main reasons for their drop in confidence.

The organization then signed Wanted to fill the gap of Shadow in their squad but it didn't work as well as they expected. With him, the squad competed in the Masters Series, the biggest BGMI LAN tournament, where they finished 22nd and their failure in the event was not forgotten.

They later loaned star IGL Owais to the squad to battle in the BGMI Showdown, a four-day contest in Delhi. Once again, the team was unable to showcase its true potential and finished 15th in the event. It was the last official tournament before the game was banned.

However, there are no new updates regarding the re-release of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. The game's ban has hit the Indian esports scene fairly hard considering it is one of the biggest crowd-favorite titles.

