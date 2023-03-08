"It's time that we normalize women in the gaming sector": BGMI content creator Sonali "Incognito" Singh

As we celebrate International Women's Day, Sportskeeda Esports contacted multiple female content creators, including Sonali "Incognito" Singh, a popular BGMI YouTuber, to seek her opinion on women's participation and representation in the gaming industry.

Traditionally, the gaming industry has predominantly seen male representation, but female content creators, esports athletes, casters, and other professionals have broken down the stereotypical gender barriers to forge their own paths and make a name for themselves.

Here is an excerpt from an exclusive conversation with the content creator.

"There is a great future": BGMI content creator Sonali Singh

During this exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, BGMI content creator Sonali Singh touched on several aspects, including the strides women made in gaming in 2022. She was quoted as follows:

"It would be a pretty decent statement to make that India has seen a tremendous amount of women in gaming, starting from playing the game professionally to managing teams, working in the gaming production unit to owning and running an esports organization. I have seen organizations recruit professional women only teams in 2022 "

Further, Sonali shared her thoughts on potential game-related careers that young women can embark on in 2023. The content creator suggested that pursuing a career as an esports athlete could be a safe bet. She stated:

"Currently, a lot of investors have put their money in games like BGMI, Pokémon Unite, PUBG New State and Valorant. We see tournaments happening very frequently with a whopping 7 digit prize pool. This means there is a great future and that young women who are esports athletes can safely invest their time. Not just playing professionally, a lot of other professions have opened doors in the IT sector for gaming as well"

Finally, the BGMI star emphasized:

"It's time that we normalize women in the gaming sector since we have seen so many female gamers step up in the past few years. India has come a long way in seeing women in all walks of life, be it IT or Medicine"

Sonali Singh and her YouTube channel

For those unaware, Sonali Singh is a rising BGMI YouTuber in India. Her channel is called Play Like Incognito, where she regularly streams the battle royale title. Having amassed a massive subscriber count of over 453k and 94 million views, her channel continues to grow.

Furthermore, to add to her versatility as a content creator, Sonali regularly posts videos in Telugu on her channel. She also runs a second channel, Incognito, which has garnered 16.1k subscribers alongside 488k views up to this point. She is active on her Instagram handle, boasting over 79.7k followers.

Poll : 0 votes