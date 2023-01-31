"It has been several months since I have had any form of communication": BGMI star Dynamo on Wrath and Zeus

During a recent live broadcast, famed BGMI content creator Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant was posed with a query from a fan regarding the status of his fellow content creators at Hydra, Zeus, and Wrath.

The online sensation acknowledged that he had lost touch with these creators and only hoped for their well-being. He was quoted saying the following:

"It has been several months since I have had any form of communication with both Wrath and Zeus. Regrettably, I have no information regarding their whereabouts. I hope they are all in good health and well-being."

Furthermore, the BGMI star, Dynamo, elaborated that he has also lost contact with another Hydra content creator, Python, for several months.

During a prior livestream, the renowned content creator touched upon the topic of several Hydra content creators being discharged due to their lack of activity. Hydra Wrath was one name that came up in this conversation. Dynamo further added that Yashwant had not picked up anyone's phone and was not replying to anyone.

BGMI star reveals plans for February and answers a query about attending Comic Con

As a highly active streamer on his YouTube channel, Dynamo is renowned for engaging with his fans and answering inquiries. He has previously shared insights on various topics, such as Hydra's esports lineup after BGMI's unban and teasers for forthcoming surprises dedicated to his followers.

The renowned content creator recently tantalized his followers with hints of a surprise in the works for next month. Dynamo disclosed that he would be visiting Nagpur, where he has planned something exciting. He did not shed light on the details, promising to make a formal announcement shortly.

Furthermore, in response to a question regarding his attendance at the Mumbai Comic Con event, Aaditya regrettably stated that the trip to Nagpur and the event are scheduled for overlapping dates.

Moreover, in an earlier broadcast, he stated that Hydra was undergoing a difficult phase. The Indian star also added that he felt compelled to make bold decisions for the organization's betterment, including letting go of individuals who were not performing.

Dynamo and his YouTube channel

Aaditya Sawant is a highly regarded BGMI content creator in India who maintains a prominent position in the community. His reputation extends beyond borders, having gained recognition as a former PUBG Mobile content creator.

His YouTube channel has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 10 million subscribers. He is known for his entertaining BGMI and GTA RP streams. The channel boasts over 2000 videos, garnering a staggering 1.176 billion views.

