"It is time for me to move on" - BGMI streamer Nucleya leaves Hydra

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) streamer Vickie "Nucleya" Singh has announced his departure from Hydra, to the dismay of fans across the country.

The announcement comes shortly after BGMI content creators Emperor, Alpha Clasher, Ayush, and Born to Snipe also left Hydra.

A snippet of Vickie "Nucleya" Singh's Instagram story bidding farewell to Hydra (Image via Instagram/nucleya_official)

Sharing the news with his followers on Instagram, Nucleya wrote:

"It is with a heavy heart that I must announce my departure from the Hydra. After much consideration and reflection, I have come to the difficult decision that it is time for me to move on and pursue a different path. I have greatly enjoyed my time with this family. I will be sharing my reasons on the next stream."

He also expressed his gratitude towards Hydra, saying:

"I want to express my gratitude for all the wonderful experiences and memories that we have shared together. Being a part of this team has been an incredible journey that I will always cherish. I have learned a great deal from each and everyone and I am grateful for the support, encouragement, and friendship that I received. With thanks and appreciation, Nucleya."

Nucleya has a YouTube channel with over 172k subscribers, while his account on Loco has more than 53.3k followers. He has been pretty active in streaming BGMI in the past. However, since the ban on the game, he has been playing a lot of GTA V RP.

BGMI streamer and Hydra clan member Ronny "Danger" reacts to Nucleya's exit

After Nucleya uploaded the story to Instagram, Hydra fans flooded a livestream of Hydra clan member Ronny "Danger" to ask him what he thought about the announcement.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India content creator responded:

"Man, I knew everything about that before you. I was aware of everything a month or two prior, and you guys are informing me now (laughs)."

Danger also counted the remaining Hydra members, including himself, Dynamo, Hrishav, Kani Gaming, and Ajay. He then jokingly said:

"Total five members, guys. Only four of these five will soon be the remaining ones (in Hydra) (laughs). I am kidding."

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that while Danger was counting the remaining members of Hydra, he didn't include Python Gaming. According to them, this indicates that Python Gaming will also leave the clan.

For those unaware, Alpha Clasher, Ayush, Emperor, and Born to Snipe left Hydra for multiple reasons. Readers can learn more about these reasons here.

