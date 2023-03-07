Some fans of BGMI star Tanmay "sc0ut" Singh recently passed some hateful comments towards S8UL content creator Gulrez "JokerKiHaveli" Khan. For those unaware, the latter had to endure hate comments after he reacted to a few clips of fellow S8UL streamer, Scout.

Addressing the hate he got for reacting to BGMI pro Scout's content, Gulrez "JokerKiHaveli" said:

"So, I do reactions, alright? I do the funny content, pranks, and everything. I stay the same with everyone as I am, in reality, (and) as I am supposed to be. I am not the one who behaves in a certain manner with someone Snax and changes in front of anyone from outside."

JokerKiHaveli maintained that his behavior remains uniform towards everyone, be it someone from his family or a stranger. He also said that his reactions are only meant to be funny and entertaining. However, the S8UL content creator was visibly disappointed, as haters involved his family in their hate comments.

While Gulrez "JokerKiHaveli" understood the hate he got from Scout's fans, the S8UL streamer expressed his anger towards the unnecessary remarks directed at his close ones. He further claimed that despite the reaction, the "so-called fans" are not the real fans and are the actual problem.

"We are like brothers" - JokerKiHaveli on his equation with BGMI content creator Scout

Besides warning the haters not to involve his family in his controversies, JokerKiHaveli also talked about his equation with BGMI pro Tanmay "sc0ut." He claimed:

"It's pretty clear between Scout and me, alright? We are like brothers. We even talked yesterday and had fun together. There is nothing between Scout and myself. I respect him today and will keep respecting him. I understand even if he cusses at me, and I reply with the same. It's about the equation of our hearts as we are brothers."

However, JokerKiHaveli once again pointed out that just a few fans have been hurling abuses at him in his DMs. He also asked his followers to spam "heart" emoticons in the chat. whenever any controversy like that happens again.

For those unaware, both Gulrez "JokerKiHaveli" and Tanmay "sc0ut" are pretty famous among the fans of S8UL. Scout made a name for himself as a PUBG Mobile/BGMI pro before transitioning into a streamer. At the same time, JokerKiHaveli has always been known for his funny content, be it commentary, pranks, or hilarious reactions.

JokerKiHaveli has 504K subscribers on YouTube, while the count on Scout's channel is over 4.7 million. Both the creators also have accounts on LOCO with 1.01 million and 39.1K followers, respectively.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

