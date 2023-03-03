Scout responds to collaborating with someone like Dynamo to bring in new BGMI audience

BGMI star Tanmay "sc0ut," one of India's renowned streamers and esports players, was recently suggested by one of his fans about collaborating with someone like Aaditya "Dynamo" to grow numbers. Scout, who also got his initial fame because of PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, like Dynamo, responded by saying:

"Bro, with Dyno (Dynamo) and all, how will there be a new audience? It's all BGMI and PUBG Mobile audience. If you had said a collab with anyone else, I would have even considered it. These are all BGMI and PUBG Mobile audiences. That's it. There is only that much in the audience. We already know everyone with this game's audience. Everybody knows one another. There won't be a new audience. Unless you bring in a new audience with the wrong means."

He continued by explaining:

"Only this amount of audience was meant to be, and we have that. Suppose you had said something about Minecraft or GTA story mods, all that is different. Their audience is also different. So, as long as you don't bring in the audience by doing something illegal, a new audience will not come in for BGMI. That is it."

Scout's answer was supposed to imply that he and Dynamo share the same fanbase, which is interested in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the collective fanbase of the game in India has reached saturation and cannot see an expansion any further for multiple reasons.

Interestingly, Scout also responded to another fan during his stream, asking the streamer when he will achieve more than 360K live watching again. The fan-favorite creator said that day he would achieve something monumental for India. Hopefully, he will also reach the said live-watching mark on YouTube that day.

"Everyone's seeing a decrease" - BGMI streamer Dynamo on decreasing YouTube subscribers

Aaditya "Dynamo" had previously talked about decreasing numbers on YouTube (Image via Dynamo Gaming/YouTube)

Scout's comments about the impossibility of Battlegrounds Mobile India's audience growing further are nothing new. Previously, Hydra clan leader Dynamo had also mentioned the decreasing numbers of streamers like him and MortaL.

A few days ago, talking about YouTube subscribers, Dynamo spoke about how everybody has been facing a decline on YouTube, be it MortaL, whose subscribers fell from seven million to 6.99 million a few months back.

"You guys must have observed the decrease in MortaL's subscribers. If I am not wrong, his subscribers dropped from seven million to something around 6.99 million. So, they decreased, right? Even mine are going to decrease soon. They will fall from 10 million to 9.99. So, now, everyone's seeing a decrease [subscriber count]."

MortaL also talked about losing subscribers on YouTube (Image via Instagram/dynamo__gaming)

Citing a bad phase for everyone, Dynamo considered the loss of subscribers who have been inactive or subscribed only for giveaways as potential reasons. Besides discussing the probable reasons behind the decrease, he predicted that his subscribers would fall soon.

Like Dynamo, MortaL also addressed the fall in subscribers and decreasing viewership in January. He cited BGMI's unavailability as one of the prime reasons behind the number dip.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes