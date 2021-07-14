Krafton advises BGMI players not to purchase Daily Special Bundle after players fail to claim UC and other rewards

The Daily Special Bundle is an offer in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that prompts players to buy the bundle in order to stand a chance of winning a grand prize. From UC to outfits, there are various in-game items that players can acquire upon buying the Daily Special Bundle.

Players were guaranteed a grand prize if they bought the bundle five times. Additionally, mobile gamers were also promised 5 to 20 silver fragments on a daily basis after receiving the reward. Although the Daily Special Bundle is available to players from 10th-20th July 2021, they are advised not to buy it because of an issue that has cropped up recently.

Many players who bought the Daily Special Bundle did not get the in-game accessories that they were promised. As a result, they reached out to Krafton to complain about the issue.

Also read: BGMI announces upcoming Royale Pass season schedule, RP price, rewards and more

Daily Special Bundle issue addressed by Krafton

Notice regarding Daily Special Bundle posted on the official website (Image via BGMI)

To address the issue, Krafton posted the following notice on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Please refrain from purchasing the bundle for the moment; Daily Special Bundle will be taken down soon.

However, players who have already paid for the Daily Special Bundle are wondering if they will get the rewards promised or a refund of the amount spent. To assure these gamers, Krafton also stated:

We will further update you on measures to be taken for those who did not receive the rewards after purchasing Daily Special Bundle.

Also read: BGMI 1.5.0 APK download files are fake as the next update is not arriving today

Therefore, players have been advised not to buy the Daily Special Bundle at any cost. Mobile gamers who have already purchased the bundle can keep track of the notices posted by Krafton by checking their official website on a regular basis. With the latest BGMI 1.5 update available to players, there is an abundance of activities that they can engage in and numerous rewards they can win in the process.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)'s Launch Party crosses 530k live peak viewership on the first day

Edited by Allan Mathew