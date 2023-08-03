Krafton extends BGIS 2023 registration period until August 6

Krafton has extended the registration period for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 until August 6. Initially, it was scheduled for July 24 to August 2. The teams who missed out on registering now have another chance to do so. The mega competition is all set to commence on August 10.

Registration is being conducted via the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports website. First, all your team members have to register individually, and then you can create your team by inviting teammates, as the process is explained in the video below.

BGIS 2023 registration process and schedule

After visiting its official website, the organizer will ask you to fill in some details like your name, in-game ID, date of birth, mobile number, ID proof, etc. Anyone from India can register here if their in-game ID is a minimum level 25 and Platinum V tier.

After registering individually, you can create or join a team to compete in the BGIS. From August 10 to 16, the In-Game Qualifier will be hosted to determine the 2048 teams who will be advanced to the Online Qualifiers. There will be three rounds in this second stage. Round 1 will be played from August 31 to September 3, consisting of 2048 teams. Round 2 will boast the 480 teams from the first round and the bottom 32 teams from The Grind event.

Round 3, scheduled for September 14 to 17, will have 256 teams, including the top 32 teams from The Grind. The top 64 performers will grab their spots in the Quarterfinals, while 16 other teams will be selected for the Losers Bracket.

The four-day Quarterfinals will be contested from September 21 to 24, with the top 16 squads advancing to the Semifinals and the bottom 48 joining the Losers Bracket teams. The penultimate stage will feature 32 teams, including the top 16 of the Losers Bracket.

The three-day Grand Finals is slated to be hosted from October 12 to 16 between the top 16 teams. The BGIS 2023 contest has a hefty prize pool of ₹2 crores, out of which ₹75 lakhs has been allocated for the crown champion. The Grind is currently underway and will end on August 20. Many reputed teams, like Team Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, and more, are fighting there to reach the BGIS Round 3.