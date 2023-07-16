Krafton officially announces Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023

Krafton has officially unveiled its flagship BGMI tournament, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. This will be the first official esports event after BGMI's ban was lifted on May 29 earlier this year. The announcement came through Krafton's India Esports Youtube Channel where it teased the tournament's logo.

The company mentioned:

"Form up your SQUADS and get ready for #BGIS2023 As the time dawns for a revolution, The spirit of fierce competition, teamwork & unrelenting resilience is in the air. #RISEUP and be a part of biggest grassroots event of the year- BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023. Sharpen your skills, gather your squads & start your journey to the TOP. This is where legends are made."

The inaugural season of the BGIS event took place from December 2021 to January 2022. It boasted an impressive prize pool of ₹1,00,00,000 and was open to all participants.

The competition unfolded across five distinct stages, culminating with Skylightz Gaming emerging as the victorious team. The BGIS 2021 garnered tremendous success, with over 460k peak viewers and a remarkable 15 million views, as reported by esports charts.

BGIS Season 2 to be first the official open-to-all tournament of 2023

Recently, during the BGMI Rising event, the commentators provided a tantalizing hint about the upcoming India series tournament. The first official preview of this event was unveiled on July 14 through a 26-second YouTube video titled RiseUp. While Krafton has not given any schedule or prizepool of the tournament yet, the information is expected to be out soon.

The BGIS 2023 will offer an opportunity for everyone to showcase their abilities and strengths. The excitement is not limited only to players, but also extends to fans who have patiently waited for the return of the game. They are now filled with anticipation and excitement to witness their favorite team in action once again

The esports scene has witnessed a flurry of roster signings and shuffles, as both organizations and players strive to secure the best opportunities for their future success. Several teams have already started their preparations for the India Series Season 2.

Skylightz Gaming, the defending champion, is currently without a roster as two of their players have joined Entity Gaming, while the remaining have joined other clubs. Similarly, the runners-up TSM also don't have any current roster.

Following the game's revival, over 20 third-party events with substantial prize pools have been organized. The Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup boasted a huge prize pool of ₹27,00,000, making it the highest among the tournaments. Meanwhile, the Skyesports Champions Series and the Villager Esports Pro Invitational S2 also featured prize pools exceeding ₹20 lakhs.