Krafton posts new job hinting at BGMI unban

The past nine and half months have been equally tough for the professional e-athletes and casual players of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Despite multiple reports about its comeback, the popular Indian variant of PUBG Mobile has continued to remain blocked, but recent developments finally hint at something positive. Krafton, the South Korean game company behind BGMI, has listed a job around the game's leading quality assurance and Event/Paid testing.

Although the job listing is the first in months, it is still one of the few developments around Battlegrounds Mobile India since its blocking by the Government of India's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). The job listing certainly doesn't confirm the game's return, but it is still a significant move considering everything around BGMI, which has been at a halt for months.

What could Krafton's job listing for BGMI's quality assurance and Event/Paid testing mean for the game's future in India?

New recruitment notification from the South Korean game company (Image via Krafton)

As mentioned, almost everything around Battlegrounds Mobile India has seemingly stopped for more than nine months now. The game is not receiving any new updates, while the esports scene surrounding it has paused since the ban. At the same time, Krafton has kept mum about the game's unban, excluding a few occasions.

Now, the notification of any job opening around Battlegrounds Mobile India only hints at developers' activity and interests in the game. The listing of jobs also implies that Krafton has not yet abandoned Battlegrounds Mobile India and is still actively working to bring it back to Google Play and Apple App Store.

Thus, Krafton's recruitment notifications for Battlegrounds Mobile India's quality assurance and Event/Paid testing is a pretty significant development in the context of the game's unban. That said, readers are advised to wait for Krafton or MeitY to confirm the game's return and not to jump to any conclusion.

For those unaware, neither Krafton nor any other official source has confirmed Battlegrounds Mobile India's return. However, there have been some media reports, including a story from News18, hinting at the Indian PUBGM version's return with changes, including a limit on gametime and censoring of blood and gore.

Furthermore, recent reports have also suggested that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology can unban the India-specific PUBG Mobile variant for 90 days. Still, nothing is certain as of this writing, and fans are suggested to take every rumor or report with a grain of salt.

