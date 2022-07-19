Krafton reveals BGMI Showdown teams

The BGMI Showdown, an official event boasting a prize of 15 lakhs INR, is set to start on July 21, with the top 24 teams fighting for the trophy. It will be the first official BGMI LAN event, and is scheduled to be held in Delhi.

The tournament will run across four days, consisting of two stages, the League and the Finals. However, Krafton is yet to announce the format and map orders for both stages.

Today, officials have unveiled a list of participating teams, bringing excitement among fans to watch their favorite squads in a riveting contest. Rumors circulating in the community suggest that the event's top team may qualify for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Afterparty. However, Krafton hasn't responded to the announcement.

Notable sides clashing heads in BGMI Showdown

The following teams will compete in the BGMI Showdown:

Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy OR Esports Orangutan R Esports Reckoning Esports Revenant Skylightz Gaming Team Esportswala Team INS Team Kinetic Team Soul Team Xspark Team XO TSM Udog India 7Sea Esports Autobotz Big Brother Esports Enigma Gaming FS Esports Global Esports GodLike Esports Hyderabad Hydras

Top sides from the Battlegrounds Mobile India series (BGIS) 2021, BMPS 2022 Season 1 and more got invited to the tournament. Both tournaments were among India's best BGMI events and were organized by Krafton.

BGMI Showdown participants (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skylightz Gaming won the BGIS 2021, which was held between December 4, 2021 and January 16, 2022. TSM and Team XO earned second and third place, followed by GodLike Esports. Some notable teams such as Team Soul, Hydra and Orangutan failed to qualify for the event's Grand Finals.

Team Soul, with their new squad, bounced back in the BMPS Season 1, winning the event in dominating fashion. The tournament had a huge prize pool of 2 crore INR and set the record for India's highest prize pool esports event. Team Soul will also be representing India in the PMWI 2022 Main event.

OR Esports, Enigma, and Global Esports arrived at second, third and fourth places respectively. However, GodLike, TSM and Orangutan didn't make it to the grand finals.

Nodwin Gaming recently organized a LAN event called the Masters Series in Delhi, which ended on July 17. Global Esports came out victorious, while GodLike Esports and Orangutan finished in second and third position respectively. With that being said, these sides would like to continue their performances in the upcoming BGMI Showdown.

