"Let the game come back; everyone will get serious": BGMI pro Neyoo reveals when he will start grinding again

GodLike's BGMI pro Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar was recently asked by his fans during a live stream about his plans to continue grinding again. Neyoo feels that there is no point in grinding unless the game gets unbanned and explained:

"Let the game come back; everyone will get serious. Even I will return to grinding. Everything will get sorted for everyone. Jonny will return to playing, while everybody will return to bootcamp. Four players will play together."

Neyoo added that everyone survived one of the worst phases last time when PUBG Mobile got banned, and the situation was similar. However, he maintained that things would get better, provided the game makes a return soon. He continued:

"See, we are not taking any stress right now. If there were something to worry about, we would have stressed about it. Right now, one is serious, and everyone is playing for fun. Teams are not fixed; three or four squads are clashing at the same drop, we are unaware of the drop locations and rotations of others, and we have not studied enough and cannot study anything right now. You understand that this game is not all about the gunfight. It also includes study and strategy."

He explained that professional players must study their enemies' rotation, drop locations, and more in BGMI. According to the study, they make their game plans and strategies. GodLike's BGMI pro told his fans not to worry about anything and wait for the game, after which he and his teammates will start grinding.

Amid all rumors, BGMI doesn't have an unban date yet

No hints of any unban date from BGMI developer/publisher, Krafton as of this writing (Image via Krafton)

As Neyoo mentioned, he and his team will continue with the professional scene once the game returns. However, the popular India-specific PUBG Mobile variant has been blocked in the country since July 2022, and there haven't been any hints from official sources regarding its return.

Krafton, the studio behind Battlegrounds Mobile India, has assured fans multiple times about its efforts to restore the services of the game in India. At the same time, new rumors regarding the game's return are surfacing the internet every month, with the latest ones hinting at BGMI's potential return in April 2023.

Amid all the leaks and rumors, there is no surety of Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban, and fans should get excited with any unconfirmed news unless Krafton officially announces anything.

Note: The writer has translated the quotes in this article.

