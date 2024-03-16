Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Finals saw WSB Gaming claim first place with 68 points. The team secured a spectacular 20-point Chicken Dinner. They got off to an emphatic start to the Finals and played exceptionally in their six matches. Their target will be to remain in the prime position till the end.

Team XSpark stood second on the scoreboard despite not claiming a single Chicken Dinner in six encounters. The Shadow-led brigade posted 56 points on the board. The club delivered a phenomenal run after a long time. Their players, NinjaJod and Sarang were impressive today.

Autobotz Esports held the third position with 48 points, including 23 eliminations. The side emerged victorious in the third and fourth matches of the day. They, too, had a promising run in the Masters Showdown Semifinals.

Day 1 overall scoreboard of Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Finals

WSB Gaming - 68 points Team XSpark - 56 points Autobotz Esports - 48 points Genxfm Esports - 44 points Gods Reign - 41 points Dragon Esports - 40 points Carnival Gaming - 39 points Hydra Official - 34 points Team Tamilas - 33 points Team 8Bit - 31 points Reckoning Esports - 28 points Aerobotz - 26 points Team Forever - 21 points GodLike - 19 points Team Soul - 14 points Global Esports - 9 points

Genxfm Esports gained 44 points and came fourth in the chart. They managed to clinch the second game of Day 1. Gods Reign, Dragon, and Carnival Gaming earned 41, 40, and 39 points, respectively. Hydra Officials, led by Dreams, took 34 points today.

Team Tamilas had an average start to the BGMI Masters Finals, scoring 33 points in six matches. Team 8Bit found their rhythm in the sixth and last game of the day as they claimed a huge 26-point Chicken Dinner. They grabbed the 10th spot in the overall standings with 31 points.

Aerobotz ranked 12th with 26 points after winning the fifth match of the day. The club was the best performer in the Semifinals. Team Forever had a disappointing beginning, as the Owais-led crew collected only 21 points on the first day.

Two fan-favorite BGMI teams, GodLike and Team Soul, also faltered and came 14th and 15th with 19 and 14 points, respectively. Global Esports accumulated only nine points on the opening day and held the 16th spot on the table.