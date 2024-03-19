Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Finals Day 3: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

The second last day of the Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Finals fell on March 18. Carnival Gaming occupied the top spot with 179 points after 18 matches. The Omega-led powerhouse has sealed three Chicken Dinners and 105 kills so far. Their main goal on the fourth and final day will be to play consistently and emerge victorious in the tournament.

WSB Gaming stood second in the table but 34 points behind the first rank team after Day 3. The side will need to be consistent in the rest six encounters to clinch the title. Team XSpark occupied third place with 134 points and one Chicken Dinner. The roster up their play today after faltering poorly on Day 2.

Hydra Official, led by Dreams, ranked fourth with 133 points and two Chicken Dinners. The squad scored 43 points on Day 3. Autobotz struggled a bit today and fell to fifth position with 117 points.

Overall standings of Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Finals after Day 3

Each team has played 18 out of their total 24 matches of the Masters Showdown Finals. Here is the overall points table:

Carnival Gaming - 173 points WSB Gaming - 139 points Team XSpark - 134 points Hydra Official - 133 points Autobotz Esports - 117 points Team 8Bit - 113 points Genxfm - 104 points Team Tamilas - 98 points Global Esports - 91 points GodLike Esports - 90 points Team Soul - 83 points Gods Reign - 79 points Dragon Esports - 79 points Aerobotz - 70 points Reckoning Gaming - 66 points Team Forever - 53 points

Team 8Bit had an excellent day as they climbed up to sixth spot with 113 points and two Chicken Dinners. They scored 52 points on Day 3. Genxfm was behind them with 104 points in the overall standings. Team Tamilas too did well on Day 3 and ranked eighth with 98 points.

Global Esports, led BGMI veteran Mavi, slipped to ninth spot with 91 points, including 62 kills. GodLike Esports moved up to 10th rank with 90 points and will need to do better on Day 4 to ensure a respectable spot in the event.

On Monday, Team Soul performed better compared to the initial two days of the BGMI Showdown Finals. The Manya-led lineup climbed up to 11th position with 83 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign and Dragon posted 79 points each after 18 games. Aerobotz ranked 14th with 70 points, followed by Reckoning Gaming and Team Forever.