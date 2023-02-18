"Listen closely, I am going to stay in Hydra": BGMI pro Danger on continuing with Hydra Esports

Renowned BGMI YouTuber Ronny "Danger" held a livestream on February 17, 2023, where he played Battlegrounds Mobile India and discussed various topics related to the ongoing issues with Hydra Esports. During the stream, he reassured his fans that he would be staying with the organization despite several other creators leaving.

Danger explained that he had received numerous messages from fans on his social media accounts urging him to remain with Hydra during the clan's difficult times. He went on to state that he planned to continue his association with the organization in the future.

His exact words were:

"Listen closely, I am going to stay in Hydra. A lot of fans are questioning me regarding my stance, so I am addressing it on the livestream. I am not leaving Hydra, and I am going to be a part of it in the future as well. I guess, all your doubts are now answered."

Danger is a popular figure in the BGMI gaming community. Hence, it's no shock that his recent remarks have generated huge buzz among fans.

BGMI pro Hydra Danger shares his future plans and speaks about his chances of being the co-leader of Hydra

He expressed his aspirations of earning a lot of money, buying a good house and car, and convincing his father to allow him to do a face reveal. He also stated that he was not ditching anyone in Hydra.

He said:

"I have to buy a good house and a good car. I have to convince my dad, earn a lot of money, and then I can do a face reveal. I am not backstabbing anyone nor leaving Hydra."

Later on in the same stream, Danger was congratulated on being the new co-leader of Hydra Esports by a subscriber. However, he denied the matter, clarifying that he was not going to be the co-leader of the organization any time soon.

He also highlighted that none of the existing members of the Hydra clan could take the place of Alpha Clasher, who played a pivotal role in shaping the organization along with Dynamo.

Timestamp: 3:04

His exact statements were:

"Co-leader? No. None of the remaining members of Hydra can take the place of Alpha."

With popular BGMI creators like Alpha Clasher, Zeus, BTS, Emperor, and Ayush already leaving Hydra, fans are eagerly hoping that others will remain in the organization.

