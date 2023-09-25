Marcos Gaming, Gods Reign, Insane, and OR Esports advance to BGIS 2023 Semifinals

Marcos Gaming, Gods Reign, Insane, and OR Esports have all secured their spots in the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. Round 4 of the competition concluded on September 24. The semifinals are scheduled to commence on October 4 and will continue until October 7.

Marcos and Gods Reign were placed in Group C, and both squads had stellar performances in the fourth round. Team Insane and OR Esports also showcased remarkable skills in Group D. The top four from each group have been picked up for the BGIS Semifinals.

The contest was incredibly fierce, leading to the exclusion of teams like Lucknow Giants, Medal Esports, Team Mayavi, and Revenant from the top four in their group. These teams have now been relegated to the Losers Bracket, which will play matches from September 28 to October 1.

Marcos Gaming, Gods Reign, Team Insane, and OR Esports performance overview in Round 4 of BGIS 2023

Right from the outset, Marcos Gaming, guided by the seasoned IGL Aladin, displayed exceptional performance in the BGIS Round 4. The team exhibited dominance on both days of competition, securing the top spot consistently. Over the course of their matches, they managed to claim a chicken dinner and amassed a total of 74 points with an impressive 39 frag points.

Likewise, Gods Reign faced a somewhat challenging start but made a remarkable recovery on the first day, concluding in the third position with 31 points. Their performance improved significantly on the second day, culminating in a total of 67 points, which helped them finish in second place. The team focused on earning placement points, but they couldn't secure a chicken dinner throughout the BGIS Round 4.

Team Insane, despite having a relatively inexperienced roster, had an impressive start on the first day of the stage, accumulating 38 points across three matches, with 21 frag points to their name. They further improved their performance on the second day, amassing 44 points and catapulting themselves to the first position with a total of 82 points. The team didn't claim any chicken dinners but had good placement points as well as finishes.

OR Esports also had a strong start, finishing fourth at the end of the first day with 36 points. While they didn't gather many placement points initially, their substantial number of frag points was noteworthy. On the second day, the team demonstrated balanced gameplay, climbing one spot to secure third place with a total of 72 points.