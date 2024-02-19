Mortal reacts to Team Soul’s podium finish in ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals

Mortal recalled Team Soul's unfortunate affair with a second-place finish in esports tournaments after his club once again finished second at the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024. Surprisingly, this was the third time that Entity Gaming won the tournament, with Team Soul taking second place. In the PMCO 2019 Fall Split and the iQOO Pro Series 2024, both clubs finished with similar results.

Team Soul was leading the overall points table ahead of the 18th and last match of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals. Unfortunately, the crowd-favorite side was eliminated earlier, adding only three points to their name in the end game. On the other hand, Entity Gaming won the last match, helping them clinch the tournament.

Team Soul ranks second in ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals

The LAN Finals of the ESL Pro Series was contested between 16 teams from February 16 to 18 for a huge prize pool of ₹1 crore at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Entity Gaming accumulated 189 points in 18 matches, while Team Soul scored 171 points. Chemin Esports came third with 170 points. Carnival Gaming secured the fourth spot with 169 points.

After achieving a podium, Team Soul owner Mortal posted on X:

"Ese set up k sath alag rishta hai #2 ka lagta hai. But anyways, boys got Podium finish. Proud, Lets keep our heads high and move ahead. Great tournament to analyze our team for future tournaments".

Team Soul recently acquired the ex-Blind roster and managed to register a position in their first major tournament. The Manya-led BGMI lineup maintained their spectacular form under the new home. In December 2023, they clinched the BMPS Season 2 while playing for their previous organization.

Mortal was the IGL of Team Soul when they finished second in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Split. The competition was held in Delhi from November 8 to 10, 2019. Entity Gaming, led by Ghatak, emerged victorious in that major tournament by a margin of 10 points. Both sides are among the oldest Indian esports organizations.

Team Soul will now play in the iQOO India League 2024, scheduled to be contested from February 22 to 24. The Manya-led brigade will look to lift the trophy in the upcoming BGMI contest, which will also be held at the Noida Indoor Stadium.