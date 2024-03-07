Mortal’s message to fans on rumors of BGMI ban

Speculations about a ban on BGMI have emerged after a report published by New18 claimed that the Union government's cyber security team has recommended blocking the mobile game in the country. The report also mentions that BGMI's servers are currently available in the United States, and the cybersecurity team wants to confirm whether users' data is safe.

The agency has also sent its detailed query to game publisher Krafton, and a meeting will be held on this concern in the coming weeks. With the news spreading fast and wide, this has concerned the fans of the game.

Responding to this news, beloved streamer Naman 'Mortal' Sandeep Mathur has advised the fans not to worry about the BGMI's ban rumors and to wait until the official confirmation by Krafton and Indian government officials.

Mortal reacts to BGMI's ban rumors

In a recent vlog posted on Regaltos' YouTube channel, Mortal said:

"In my opinion, you should not think too much about it (rumors of BGMI's ban) and not be sad. There is no official information regarding the ban. The official news from me is don't be sad."

Recently, many streamers and gamers have reacted to this ban and have advised the same to fans about these rumors. Krafton has not yet given any official statement regarding the news of the cyber security investigation of users' data. However, this is not the first instance when the South Korean company has received a similar notice from the government officials.

PUBG Mobile was removed from the Google Play and Apple Store in India due to user data concerns in September 2020. Several other applications, including TikTok, were also banned in the country, citing similar concerns.

Krafton launched the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, called Battlegrounds Mobile India, in June 2021. The game was a great success, but unfortunately, it was also banned by the government in July 2022. The company met with the officials and re-launched in May 2023 after making multiple changes.

The future of Battlegrounds Mobile India will be decided after a meeting between Krafton and the central government's cyber security team. In 2023, the company hosted three major esports tournaments. In the India vs Korea Indian event, South Korea ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok and CEO of Invest India Nivruti Rai and Piyush Jain also attended the opening ceremony.

Krafton is all set to host the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024. Several popular organizations are preparing for this prestigious competition. It will be interesting to see what decision the government officials will take after the meeting with the game publisher.