"Never considered leaving": BGMI star MortaL on quitting YouTube

BGMI pro-athlete-turned-streamer Naman "MortaL" Mathur was recently live on YouTube when one of his subscribers asked him if he had ever had plans to quit the platform. The ex-BGMI professional gamer instantly replied to the fan's question and said:

"Have I ever felt like leaving YouTube? Never! I do want to take a break now and then, but have never considered leaving."

Naman continued by elaborating:

"When I say break, it doesn't mean I want to go away because of YouTube. It means an I-want-to-try-other-things break. Trying other things means going out and meeting friends, as I rarely get to meet them these days."

Former BGMI esports athlete MortaL reveals his materialistic goals for 2023

Naman "Mortal" Mathur has maintained consistency as a streamer and content creator over the past few years as he has provided fans with quality material. The former BGMI/PUBG Mobile star interacts with his audience quite often via his livestreams.

Fans often want to know more about their favorite streamers, which is why "future plans" remain a frequently asked question for every popular creator. MortaL was also asked a similar question recently regarding his "materialistic goals" for 2023, for which he provided a straightforward answer.

Naman was asked to answer between a house, a car, or anything that will remain at the center of his focus this year. The Battlegrounds Mobile India star replied:

"Materialistic goals? House is the priority, but a car is not a goal. I can buy a car anytime I want, but it is not a goal for me. Still, a family car is something I will go for, but it will not be a priority for me. I might buy a family car for my personal use this year."

Apart from buying a house in 2023, MortaL also expressed his desire to visit Norway and witness the Northern Lights atleast once. In addition, he also said that visiting the home stadium of Premier League club, Chelsea, (Chelsea Football Club) has been his dream for quite a long time, even before he became SouL MortaL.

Naman was also asked whether he would accept a Lamborghini Urus as a gift. He responded:

"I will consult the five most important people in my life regarding the same. Are you guys crazy? A six-crore car! No, I don't think I will."

Interestingly, MortaL was also asked last week about buying an Urus, to which he replied that he doesn't want to spend six crores on a car unless he has more than 6,000 crores in his bank account. However, the BGMI star also pointed out the uncertainty in the future by reminding his fans that "the possibilities are endless."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes