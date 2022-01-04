Nigma Galaxy and ForceOne fail to qualify for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 Semi Finals

Day 2 of the Quarter Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 ended yesterday. Like the intense competition on Day 1, the battle for the top 6 positions on the second day was also fierce.

Teams from Group 2 competed yesterday, and another set of top-performing sides qualified for the event's Semi Finals.

Nigma Galaxy and ForceOne eliminated from BGIS 2021

In another shocking event, two more seasoned teams, ForceOne Esports and Nigma Galaxy, have been eliminated from BGIS 2021. They finished 10th and the 12th in the overall standings for Group 2.

Reckoning Esports topped the Group 2 points table in the BGIS Quarter Finals

Nigma Galaxy, with star players like Smokie, Ted, and MJ, finished in 12th place with 12 finishes and 29 points. The team could only accumulate 11 points from the first four matches and could not recover.

ForceOne Esports, on the other hand, had a very inconsistent day. They couldn't collect a single point in the first three games, making it difficult to accumulate enough points in the remaining matches.

ForceOne finished in 10th place in the BGIS Quarter Finals (Image via BGMI)

A major reason for the average performance of Nigma Galaxy could be the recent changes in the squad. Smokie and Artemis were the new additions to the team post the departure of Seervi and Skrillz.

ForceOne Esports had their fair share of problems as well. After disbanding their original roster, the team signed Seervi, Vashu, Shryder, and Vampire for the BGIS 2021. Top players in their own right, these members had little time to practice and hone their synergy before the Quarter Finals.

Reckoning Esports shines in Quarter Finals

The Group 2 Quarter Finals table was topped by Reckoning Esports, who secured 100 points in 6 games. Underdog teams Chicken Rushers and 247 Gaming finished second and third in the group.

TeamXO and UDog India also qualified for the Semi Finals with 61 and 59 points, respectively, finishing in the 4th and the 5th spots.

