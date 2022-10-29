Indian gamers have not been selected for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2022 award. On October 27, the nominations for the Pro and On-Air Talent categories for the Esports Awards 2022 were announced. Taking place in Las Vegas, USA, the event is scheduled for December 13.

There are 34 categories across the entire esports industry in terms of nominations the event will see. The awards will be given to recognize and reward the best in the competitive scene for their performance and innovation.

Indian BGMI, COD Mobile, or Free Fire MAX gamers to not be included at Esports Awards this year

This year, no Indian esports players associated with Free Fire, COD Mobile, or BGMI have been nominated for the event. In 2012, Indian COD Mobile player Jash "Learn" Shah was a candidate for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year category, which was eventually won by Chinese PUBG Mobile player Paraboy. Moreover, Naman "MortaL" Mathur was nominated for the Streamer of the Year award, where he secured the runner-up spot.

MortaL @Mortal04907880



Im just glad to share these moments with all of you. No matter what, we keep going on.

One day we will reach there too

army #ESPORTSAWARDS #mortal We couldn’t win the Streamer of the year award but im so happy to have you guys in my life 🥳Im just glad to share these moments with all of you. No matter what, we keep going on.One day we will reach there too #mortal army #igc We couldn’t win the Streamer of the year award but im so happy to have you guys in my life 🥳Im just glad to share these moments with all of you. No matter what, we keep going on. One day we will reach there too ❤️#mortalarmy #igc #ESPORTSAWARDS #mortal

In 2020, MortaL became the first Indian gamer nominated in the Streamer of the Year and Mobile Esports Player of the Year awards. Mortal came second in the former category while securing third place in the latter.

The reason no Indian player has been named a nominee for the Mobile Esports Player of the Year at Esports Awards 2022 may be related to the fact that the country has banned both Free Fire and BGMI.

However, the upgraded version of Free Fire, FF MAX, is still available on the Google Play Store in India. That said, Garena has not hosted any official esports tournaments since the ban on both BGMI and the regular version of FF.

However, former PUBG Mobile Esports player MortaL has been nominated in the Esports Personality of the Year category this year, while his organization, S8UL, is a nominee for the Content Group of the Year award.

A total of seven professional players have been named for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2022. This includes Chinese PUBG Mobile superstar Order, Clash Royale pro Mohamed Light, Free Fire players Cauan7 and Lost, and Sitetampo, among others.

Esports Awards' Esports Mobile Player of the Year finalists and more

Here are the Esports Mobile Player of the Year finalists

Ceng "Order" Zehai (PUBG Mobile)

Luan "Lost" Souza (Free Fire)

AN "LONG" Xulong (Wild Rift)

Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek (Clash Royale)

Cauan "Cauan7" De Silva (Free Fire)

Sitetampo (Brawl Stars)

Eman "Emann" Sangco (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

The Mobile Game of the Year for this year's Esports Awards has eight nominees, so it will be interesting to see whether any of the games will be able to beat Free Fire or if it will run away with the award for the third consecutive time.

Fans can vote for their favorites by clicking here. All they have to do is just enter their Email ID, name, and click on Submit.

Poll : 0 votes