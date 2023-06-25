Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 Day 5: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more 

The fifth day of the BGMI Champions Cup League Stage featured six nail-biting battles, where 32 teams, divided into four groups, fought it out in a round-robin format. Blind Esports managed to hold on to their pole position with 151 points and 103 kills in 14 matches. 7SEA Esports was only 12 points behind them in the same number of games.

Gods Reign gained the third spot with 133 points, but the squad has played 16 matches. OR Esports had a great day as the unit clinched two Chicken Dinners and moved up to fourth position with 127 points. Orangutan and Soul obtained sixth and seventh spots with 114 and 113 points, respectively, in their 16 matches of this BGMI competition.

Blind Spower has taken 46 eliminations at an average of 3.29, while Neyo from Team Soul took 31 finishes. Prince, SprayGod, and NinjaJod have picked up 29, 29, and 27 kills, respectively.

Day 5 match-wise overview of BGMI Champions Cup League

Overall standings of BMCC League after Day 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Starting the day with their splendid gameplay, OR Esports seized the first battle with six kills. TWOB also had a fantastic match as they earned 16 points with the help of 10 impressive eliminations. Blind Esports carried their fierce attack to claim 15 points. Big Brother and Medal Esports obtained 10 points each there.

Jelly led OR Esports to register a back-to-back second Chicken Dinner, but this time they took an aggressive approach and claimed a substantial 16-kill victory. Gods Reign, led by BGMI-pro Robin, picked up 16 points, including 11 frags. In the meantime, Entity Gaming failed to score any points in the first two matches on Sunday.

Orangutan Gaming pulled off a 12-kill victory in the third encounter after presenting their top-tier performance. 7SEA and Gujarat Tigers plundered 13 and 11 points, respectively, while GodLike Esports added only two points to their table.

After many dismal games, Team Tamilas finally overcame the pressure by scoring 16 points in the fourth match. However, Team Veterans successfully clinched the victory with 10 eliminations. Team Enigma Forever and Soul took ten and nine points, respectively, while GodLike’s horrible performance continued here.

Top five players after Day 5 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Reckoning performed magnificently in the fifth battle, taking a powerful 13-kill Chicken Dinner. Orangutan and Team Veterans managed to get nine points each, while Team Soul secured only three points in this game.

Reckoning also notched up the sixth game with three eliminations. Gujarat Tigers and Team Veterans grabbed 12 and 11 points, respectively. While Revenant, led by BGMI star Sensei, scored nine points.

