Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 Day 7: Overall rankings, top players, and more

The seventh and penultimate day of the BGMI Champions Cup 2023 League Stage has come to a close today with Blind still holding the prime position with 201 points and 133 eliminations. Team Aladin ranked second with 173 points and 117 kills after showing an amazing performance today. Team Soul had a comparatively good day as they jumped to sixth position with 151 points.

GodLike Esports slumped to the 21st spot with 100 points, while Team XSpark came 24th with 90 points. In the kill leaderboard, Blind Spower remains in first place with 54 eliminations, followed by Soul Neyo (39) and GT Prince (38). Sarvit has made it to the top five with 37 frags.

Day 7 highlights of BGMI Champions Cup 2023 League Stage

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming On the 7th Day of Rooter x NODWIN BGMI Champions Cup can you feel this 🌡️surge in heat ? As the battle for supremacy intensifies!!

Medal Esports showed their capabilities in the first match to take an impressive 11-kill victory thanks to Paradox’s exploits. Blind Esports claimed 13 points, including eight finishes, and strengthened their lead on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Entity Gaming and Velocity earned 11 points each.

The second battle in Miramar witnessed a great performance by Team Gladiator, who took the Chicken Dinner with 12 amazing kills. Meanwhile, Team Insane and Blind accrued 12 and 10 points, respectively. Gods Reign and Hyderabad Hydras were not able to score any points.

Revenant Esports exhibited their experience in the third encounter, earning a much-required 13-kill Chicken Dinner in an emphatic fashion. Team Soul and Team AVI easily gained 13 points each in the match, while Team XSpark and Team Veterans obtained eight and six points, respectively.

After demonstrating their spectacular skills in the end zone, Genxfm Esports, an underdog BGMI squad, confirmed their second Chicken Dinner with six frags in the fourth game. Team Aladin also delivered exceptional gameplay to secure 14 points. GodLike Esports and Team AVI were eliminated in their starting fights and could not earn a single point.

Team Veterans displayed a great game sense in the ninth circle of the fifth match, snatching the Chicken Dinner from Team Soul's mouth. This game was played in Sanhok and saw multiple mesmerizing moments. The Omega-led BGMI squad claimed 15 points and topped the match's rankings, despite not winning the game. Big Brother Esports put up a fierce competition, eliminating 10 players from the match.

Rivalry won the sixth encounter with 14 eliminations after presenting a mindblowing gameplay. Big Brothers Esports also had a strong show, getting 11 points. Team Soul earned seven frags in the end game of the BGMI Champions Cup Day 7.

