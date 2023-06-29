Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

Gladiators Esports emerged as table toppers on the first day of the Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 Finals. They clinched three Chicken Dinners and posted 68 points on the overall leaderboard. Revenant Esports and Blind Esports displayed an amazing run today, collecting 53 and 47 points, respectively, despite not getting a single Chicken Dinner.

Gods Reign earned two Chicken Dinners and ranked fourth with 46 points, followed by Entity Gaming with 41 points. Orangutan Gaming and Team Aladin finished seventh and eighth with 29 points each. Team Soul had a few poor games but claimed 11th place with 28 points.

Revenant's Apollo, Blind's Spower, and Gladiators' Justin took 12 finishes each in six matches. MJ from Revenant picked up 11 eliminations, while Saif from Big Brother gained 10 finishes.

BGMI Champions Cup 2023 Grand Finals Day 1 match-wise overview

The first game, held in Erangel, saw several nerve-wracking moments, and eventually, Gladiators Esports clinched it with 10 eliminations. Blind Esports also got off to a lucrative start, taking a total of 15 points. Team Aladin and Entity registered 11 and 8 points to their names.

Switching to the second encounter, Gladiators Esports maintained their superiority by ensuring another Chicken Dinner with 10 frags. Team Aladin and 8Bit garnered 10 points each, while Blind Esports stole only four points in this game. Team Soul and Reckoning couldn’t earn a single point there.

Day 1 points table of BGMI Champions Cup Finals (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Robin-led Gods Reign demonstrated their awesome strategy in the third battle and pulled off an impressive 11-kill Chicken Dinner. Big Brother Esports, playing nicely throughout the match, plundered 12 points. Orangutan and Entity Gaming snatched eight points each.

Orangutan Gaming showed plenty of perfect moves to grab a 9-kill win in the fourth round, played in Erangel. Blind Esports, with the help of 13 frags, grabbed 19 points thanks to Spower’s exploits. Gujarat Tigers, who were in a nice shape in the seventh zone, were knocked out by Orangutan but managed to earn nine points.

Team Soul claimed 11th position after Day 1 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Gods Reign booked their second Chicken Dinner of the day with seven finishes. Revenant Esports, battling fiercely, scored 18 points courtesy of their BGMI pro MJ’s performance. Soul also made a much-needed comeback, securing 15 important points, while Blind Esports got eight points.

Gladiators Esports acquired their third Chicken Dinner with 12 points, showing their full dominance on the opening day. Entity Gaming and Revenant managed to score 13 and 12 points, respectively. Blind Esports faltered in this battle, failing to gain any points in the sixth match of the BGMI Champions Cup Finals.

