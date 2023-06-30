Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

On Day 2 of the BGMI Champions Cup Finals, Gladiators Esports consolidated their prime position, demonstrating a consistent run across six matches. They scored 116 points and were the only team to score over a hundred points in 12 games. Gods Reign and Entity Gaming have earned 95 and 94 points, respectively, after the second day.

Team Soul had an awesome run today as they jumped to sixth position with 75 points. Blind Esports, the league toppers, held seventh place with 68 points. DeltaPG from Gladiators Esports has taken the first rank with 22 eliminations on the kill leaderboard, followed by Goblin (21) and Spower (21). Meanwhile, Apollo and Aquanox grabbed 20 and 19 finishes.

BGMI Champions Cup Finals Day 2 results

BMCC Finals rankings after 12 matches (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Orangutan Gaming began their second day on a positive note, registering a 7-kill victory and strengthening their spot. However, Numen showed absolute dominance in the first few zones and took 16 eliminations, thanks to Gill's strong performance. Big Brother Esports and Gladiators stole 11 and 9 points, respectively.

Gods Reign presented stunning gameplay in the second battle to capture an 11-kill triumphant, getting a total of 21 points there. Sensei-led Revenant also fought quite well to score 16 points, including 10 frags. Meanwhile, BGMI pro Aquanox was the top performer after securing seven finishes.

Team Soul made an emphatic comeback in the third round with a mammoth 19-kill victory. After earning a total of 29 points from this single game, the Omega-led squad took a huge jump in the overall standings. Entity and 8Bit claimed 10 and nine points, while Blind Esports and Team Aladin were unable to gain any.

Orangutan grabbed 10th rank after Day 2 of BGMI Champions Cup Finals (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The fourth game saw an unexpected result as Entity Gaming, who lost three of their members earlier, won a 2-kill Chicken Dinner after capitalizing on a silly mistake from Team Gladiators. Their underdog BGMI athlete, Secret, patiently made it to the last zone, while Team Gladiator moved to the blue zone to eliminate Gods Reign and OR Esports. 8Bit amassed 15 points, including 13 finishes.

Moving on to the fifth match, Entity Gaming played technically and easily pulled off a 5-kill victory. OR Esports and Soul gained 10 points each. Gods Reign and Gladiators scored four points each after being knocked out of the battle earlier.

After showcasing a perfect move in the last zone, OR Esports clinched the sixth encounter with eight kills. Rex and Gill helped their team Numen Gaming collect 16 important points from this game. Gladiators Esports had another lucrative match, taking 14 points there. With this fight complete, there are only 12 matches left in the BGMI event.

Poll : 0 votes