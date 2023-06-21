Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023: Prize pool distribution revealed 

The 2023 BGMI Champions Cup hosted by Nodwin Gaming and Rooter starts today, June 21, with 32 teams clashing in the League Stage. According to their respective results, a cash prize pool of ₹27,00,000 will be awarded to the finalists. The event will feature an eight-day League Stage and a four-day Grand Finale, and each day will see six matches played across three BGMI maps; Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

The 32 squads include 28 invitees and four qualified teams from India and are divided into four groups (eight teams each) for the league.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming 🪂 India's top BGMI squads are here to face the heat & unfold some epic action🤩 Who are you rooting for in the ROOTER x NODWIN BGMI Champions Cup League Stage?



Prizepool - INR 27,00,000

Watch LIVE on



#BGMI #esports #gaming The Battle has startedIndia's top BGMI squads are here to face the heat & unfold some epic action🤩 Who are you rooting for in the ROOTER x NODWIN BGMI Champions Cup League Stage?Prizepool - INR 27,00,000Watch LIVE on @RooterSports The Battle has started💥🪂🍗 India's top BGMI squads are here to face the heat & unfold some epic action🤩 Who are you rooting for in the ROOTER x NODWIN BGMI Champions Cup League Stage?🏆Prizepool - INR 27,00,000 🏆Watch LIVE on @RooterSports📺#BGMI #esports #gaming https://t.co/PR6UrgceNp

Prize pool distribution for BGMI Champions Cup

Prize pool distribution for BMCC (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The contest carries a winning prize of ₹12 lakh — around 45% of the total prize money — while ₹6 lakh will go to the runner-up.

1st Place - ₹12,00,000

2nd Place - ₹6,00,000

3rd Place - ₹3,00,000

4th Place - ₹1,50,000

5th Place - ₹1,00,000

6th Place - ₹75,000

7th Place - ₹75,000

8th Place - ₹40,000

9th Place - ₹20,000

10th Place - ₹20,000

11th Place - ₹20,000

12th Place - ₹20,000

13th Place - ₹20,000

14th Place - ₹20,000

15th Place - ₹20,000

16th Place - ₹20,000

Participants

The eight-week-long BMCC 2023 league will determine which 16 of the 32 teams will play in the Grand Finals. Every team will take each match seriously in this initial phase, as they have all been practicing hard since BGMI returned to the country.

Group A

Velocity Gaming Medal Esports TWM Gaming Gladiators Esports TeamXSpark WSB Gaming Blind Eports TEAM VST

Group B

Orangutan Gujarat Tigers Team SouL Team Veterans Reckoning Esports Team Tamilas GEN×FM Esports Revenant Esports

Group C

OREsports Hyderabad Hydras Rivalry Esports Gods Reign True Rippers TWOB TEAM iNSANE BIG BROTHER ESPORTS

Group D

Global Esports 7Sea Esports Team Psyche 8Bit Team Enigma Forever GodLike Esports Team Avii Undergods

Blind Esports and Team Soul have already gained plenty of momentum in a short period of time, and both teams will be trying to capture this BGMI title. Orangutan, Insane, and Team VST have also shined during the recent Skyesports Champions Series.

However, GodLike Esports, Team XSpark, Revenant, and some other seasoned teams have yet to exhibit any impressive performances following the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India last month. The BGMI Champions Cup provides a great platform for both underdogs and experienced lineups to perform well and boost their confidence.

Poll : 0 votes