Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023: Prize pool distribution revealed 

The 2023 BGMI Champions Cup hosted by Nodwin Gaming and Rooter starts today, June 21, with 32 teams clashing in the League Stage. According to their respective results, a cash prize pool of ₹27,00,000 will be awarded to the finalists. The event will feature an eight-day League Stage and a four-day Grand Finale, and each day will see six matches played across three BGMI maps; Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.
The 32 squads include 28 invitees and four qualified teams from India and are divided into four groups (eight teams each) for the league.
Prize pool distribution for BGMI Champions Cup
The contest carries a winning prize of ₹12 lakh — around 45% of the total prize money — while ₹6 lakh will go to the runner-up.
- 1st Place - ₹12,00,000
- 2nd Place - ₹6,00,000
- 3rd Place - ₹3,00,000
- 4th Place - ₹1,50,000
- 5th Place - ₹1,00,000
- 6th Place - ₹75,000
- 7th Place - ₹75,000
- 8th Place - ₹40,000
- 9th Place - ₹20,000
- 10th Place - ₹20,000
- 11th Place - ₹20,000
- 12th Place - ₹20,000
- 13th Place - ₹20,000
- 14th Place - ₹20,000
- 15th Place - ₹20,000
- 16th Place - ₹20,000
Participants
The eight-week-long BMCC 2023 league will determine which 16 of the 32 teams will play in the Grand Finals. Every team will take each match seriously in this initial phase, as they have all been practicing hard since BGMI returned to the country.
Group A
- Velocity Gaming
- Medal Esports
- TWM Gaming
- Gladiators Esports
- TeamXSpark
- WSB Gaming
- Blind Eports
- TEAM VST
Group B
- Orangutan
- Gujarat Tigers
- Team SouL
- Team Veterans
- Reckoning Esports
- Team Tamilas
- GEN×FM Esports
- Revenant Esports
Group C
- OREsports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Rivalry Esports
- Gods Reign
- True Rippers
- TWOB
- TEAM iNSANE
- BIG BROTHER ESPORTS
Group D
- Global Esports
- 7Sea Esports
- Team Psyche
- 8Bit
- Team Enigma Forever
- GodLike Esports
- Team Avii
- Undergods
Blind Esports and Team Soul have already gained plenty of momentum in a short period of time, and both teams will be trying to capture this BGMI title. Orangutan, Insane, and Team VST have also shined during the recent Skyesports Champions Series.
However, GodLike Esports, Team XSpark, Revenant, and some other seasoned teams have yet to exhibit any impressive performances following the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India last month. The BGMI Champions Cup provides a great platform for both underdogs and experienced lineups to perform well and boost their confidence.