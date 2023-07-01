Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup Finals Day 3: Overall standings, top fraggers, highlights, and more

Gladiators Esports continued their emphatic run on Day 3 of the BGMI Champions Cup Finals, amassing 183 points in their 18 games and maintaining their dominant position in the overall chart. Revenant Esports moved up to the second spot with 145 points, while Robin-led Gods Reign dropped to the third position with 120 points.

Team 8Bit presented incredible teamwork throughout its last six games, jumping to fourth place with 115 points. OR Esports and Entity collected 110 and 108 points, respectively. Two popular BGMI squads, Blind Esports and Team Soul, were in seventh and eighth positions with 107 and 100 points. Orangutan Gaming struggled to get their natural form in the last few matches and slipped to 13th with 67 points.

DeltaPG currently leads the finish leaderboard after clinching 31 frags in 18 matches. Apollo from Revenant captured the second rank with 30 frags, while Spower and Justin secured 29 kills each.

BGMI Champions Cup Finals Day 3 overview

Overall rankings of Champions Cup Finale after Day 3 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

A newly formed squad Medal Esports had a 7-kill WWCD in the day's first battle. After claiming 12 points, Big Brother Esports got off to an emphatic start on Day 3. Revenant and Gladiators garnered 11 and 9 points, respectively.

8Bit Esports set up an attractive performance to clinch the second round with 13 frags. OR Esports and Gods Reign also managed to steal 13 and 11 points, respectively. Team Soul, Gujarat Tigers, and Revenant obtained six points each.

Numen Esports came out victorious in the third game with nine kills. 8Bit yet again fought carefully to accumulate 14 points to their name. Blind, Orangutan, and Revenant secured only one point each.

Orangutan had an average day 3 of BGMI Champions Cup Finals (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

In the fourth encounter, Gladiators Esports displayed an outstanding showcasing and plundered 19 points. However, Revenant won the Chicken Dinner with nine kills, while Soul and OR Esports could not snatch a single point.

In the last few circles of the fifth match, Revenant Esports contested wisely to pull off a 9-kill triumph. Blind and Team Soul scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Gladiators got eight points.

The end game of Day 3 saw Gladiators achieve the Chicken Dinner with 12 eliminations. Big Brother and Blind Esports also put up a great showing and got 17 and 13 points, respectively. The final day of the BGMI Champions Cup will be hosted tomorrow.

