Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup League Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

Day 1 of the BGMI Champions Cup League came to a close after six interesting matches. Gods Reign took the pole position with 50 points in four matches, followed by GenXfm Esports with 39 points. 7Sea Esports, who played only two games today, plundered 34 points at an average of 17, showing a magnificent start to the competition.

Team Soul and Team Veterans captured fourth and fifth spots with 30 points each. Reckoning and Gladiators gained 26 and 25 points in four and two matches, respectively. GodLike Esports and Hyderabad Hydras secured only nine points each in their two games, while Blind Esports and Team Tamilas scored fourth points each.

BGMI Champions Cup League Day 1 overall standings

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming



Prizepool - INR 27,00,000

Watch LIVE on @rootersports

Action Starts 21st June 1 PM IST



#BMCC #BGMI #nodwingaming #bgmiesports #bgminews We've Drawn the Groups for ROOTER x NODWIN BGMI Champions Cup League Stage Who else can't wait for the Action to Start? 🤩Prizepool - INR 27,00,000Watch LIVE on @rootersportsAction Starts 21st June 1 PM IST We've Drawn the Groups for ROOTER x NODWIN BGMI Champions Cup League Stage Who else can't wait for the Action to Start? 🤩Prizepool - INR 27,00,000🏆Watch LIVE on @rootersports📺Action Starts 21st June 1 PM IST 📅#BMCC #BGMI #nodwingaming #bgmiesports #bgminews https://t.co/pQXYmaBTNP

The BMCC began with an exciting battle between Group B and D in which underdog Genxfm Esports captured a 9-kill Chicken Dinner. Team Veterans, a newly formed squad by Regaltos, came second, showing a great start to their first event. GodLike Esports hammered Team Soul in an initial fight but earned only seven points in this game.

7Sea Esports grabbed an exceptional 13-kill victory in the second match held in Miramar between Group B and D. 8Bit Esports claimed 15 points, while Orangutan and Team Veterans yet again managed to survive till the end zone claiming 13 and 7 points, respectively.

Day 1 results of BGMI Champions Cup League (Image via Sportskeeda)

After disappointing back-to-back encounters, Team Soul played carefully to clinch the third game between Group B and C on the Sanhok map. They collected a total of 22 points thanks to Akshat and Neyo’s performances. True Rippers and Reckoning Esports obtained 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Genxfm bagged seven.

The fourth battle, featuring the 16 teams from Group B and C, saw Gods Reign conquer a massive 16-kill Chicken Dinner. Their BGMI players Ninja and Blaze picked up seven and four kills, respectively. Genxfm continued to impress with their play, taking 12 points in the match.

TWM Gaming, with six eliminations, was the winner of the fifth encounter between Group B and A. Medal Esports came behind them with 13 points, while Team XSpark secured 12 points. Gods Reign chose to play aggressively once again and picked up eight points, including six kills.

Velocity Gaming had an outstanding play in the sixth and last game of the BGMI Champions Cup, claiming their first Chicken Dinner with nine kills. Team Gladiators also had a nice ending on Day 1. The second day will start at 1 pm on June 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes