Orangutan Gaming wins BGMI Penta Invitational

After failing to qualify for BMPS Season 1, Team Orangutan managed to bounce back in style by winning the BGMI Penta Invitational 2022, an event featuring an incredible prize pool of 20 lakhs INR. They garnered 328 points, which included 190 finishes and three chicken dinners. Half of the total prize pool, i.e., 10 lakhs INR, went to the winning team.

Team Insane claimed second place with 315 points, including 128 eliminations and four chicken dinners, and received 6 lakhs INR in prize money. Revenant finished third with 297 points, of which 144 points came from kills. The performances of the top three teams were much needed as all three actually failed to make it to the ongoing BMPS S1. Managing to land a spot in the top three here will surely boost their confidence.

Since signing on to the new BGMI roster, Global Esports has been performing well in both official and third-party tournaments. The team came fourth after securing 295 points, including three chicken dinners.

Team 8Bit and Nigma Galaxy finished in fifth and sixth place with 275 and 280 points, respectively. Rivalry came out in seventh place with 234 points, followed by Marcos Gaming.

BGMI Penta Invitational Finals overall standings

Orangutan - 328 points Team Insane - 315 points Revenant - 297 points Global Esports - 295 points 8Bit - 275 points Nigma Galaxy- 260 points Rivalry - 234 points Marcos Gaming- 209 points Team Blind - 209 points Revenge - 194 points GodLike Esports- 187 points Hydra Esports - 182 points Hyderabad Hydras - 179 points OR Esports - 164 points Reckoning Esports - 130 points Enigma Gaming - 52 points

Blind and Revenge performed moderately as they came in ninth and tenth place with 209 and 194 points respectively. Fortunately, Blind had a good last day, moving up three places to grab the ninth position.

However, GodLike Esports has been going through a rough patch since the completion of BGIS. Despite signing veteran BGMI player Gill, the team has not come out of their poor form. The side, led by Clutchgod, only accumulated 187 points in the event finals and placed eleventh.

Hydra, who qualified for the BMPS S1, did not have a good tournament either, finishing 12th with 182 points despite securing two chicken dinners.

It was a shocking performance from two well-known teams, Hyderabad Hydras and OR Esports as neither team crossed the 200 point mark in the finals.

Reckoning Esports earned 130 points and took 15th place while Enigma Gaming finished in 16th place with 52 points.

Additionally, AKop from Team Orangutan bagged the MVP award with 63 finishes, winning one lakh in prize money.

