BMPS Season 1 League Week 2 Day 1: BGMI teams, schedule, map order, and where to watch 

The second week of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 League kicks off today with the 24 best teams fighting each other for strong positions in the overall rankings. These teams are meeting once again after a four-day break, so they've had enough time to analyze their mistakes from the previous week.

On the first day of the week, there will be six matches, with each team playing four matches. The first game will begin with Erangel and end with Erangel. Fans can watch all six matches on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube and Loco channels from 5.00 pm onwards.

BMPS League Week 2 Day 1 schedule: May 26 - Thursday

The first match on Erangel will be played between Group A and Group B teams, followed by Group B and Group C. Today, only one Sanhok map will see a fight between Group A and Group C.

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel - 5.12 pm

Match 2 - Group B vs C - Miramar - 5.53 pm

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Sanhok - 6.41 pm

Match 4 - Group A vs C - Erangel - 7.33 pm

Match 5 - Group A vs B - Miramar - 8.22 pm

Match 6 - Group B vs C - Erangel - 9.03 pm

BMPS S1 League Stage teams and groups

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

BMPS League Week 1 standings and overview

It will be a crucial week for the bottom eight teams as the third week will place a lot of pressure on them. Only the 16 best teams from the league will make it to the Grand Final, and all the teams will try their best to secure a spot for themselves.

Team Soul, with a brilliant performance, has occupied first place with 226 points, averaging 14.12 per game in a total of 16 matches. Just 34 points behind them, OR Esports is in second place.

Team XO did not have the best start to Week 1 as the side scored 105 points and placed 17th, just five points ahead of Blind Esports. Marcos Gaming, another well-known esports organization, had a challenging BMPS Week 1 and finished in 22nd place.

