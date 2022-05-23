BMPS League Week 2 start date, time, BGMI teams, schedule, and more revealed

The first week of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS S1) League, with 16 matches for each team, came to an end on Sunday. Week 1 was completely dominated by Team Soul with their aggressive gameplay, excellent rotation, and coordination among players. If the team wants to remain at the top of the leaderboard, they will need to be consistent in the upcoming two weeks.

The second week is scheduled between May 26 and May 29 and will follow the same map schedule as Week 1. Each team will compete in 16 matches to strengthen their position in the overall standings, as only 16 out of 24 teams will be able to reach the finals from the league stage.

BMPS League Stage Week 2 schedule

Week 2 Day 1: May 26 - Thursday

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel - 5:12 PM

Match 2 - Group B vs C - Miramar - 5:53 PM

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Sanhok - 6:41 PM

Match 4 - Group A vs C - Erangel - 7:33 PM

Match 5 - Group A vs B - Miramar - 8:22 PM

Match 6 - Group B vs C - Erangel - 9:03 PM

Week 2 Day 2: May 27 - Friday

Match 1 - Group B vs C - Erangel - 5:12 PM

Match 2 - Group A vs C - Miramar - 5:53 PM

Match 3 - Group A vs B - Sanhok - 6:41 PM

Match 4 - Group A vs B - Erangel - 7:33 PM

Match 5 - Group B vs C - Miramar - 8:22 PM

Match 6 - Group A vs C - Erangel - 9:03 PM

Week 2 Day 3: May 28 - Saturday

Match 1: Group A vs C - Erangel - 5:12 PM

Match 2: Group A vs B - Miramar - 5:53 PM

Match 3: Group B vs C - Sanhok - 6:41 PM

Match 4: Group B vs C - Erangel - 7:33 PM

Match 5: Group A vs C - Miramar - 8:22 PM

Match 6: Group A vs B - Erangel - 9:03 PM

Week 2 Day 4: May 29 - Sunday

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel - 5:12 PM

Match 2 - Group B vs C - Miramar - 5:53 PM

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Sanhok - 6:41 PM

Match 4 - Group A vs C - Erangel - 7:33 PM

Match 5 - Group A vs B - Miramar - 8:22 PM

Match 6 - Group B vs C - Erangel - 9:03 PM

BMPS S1 League Stage teams and Group

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

Where to watch: BMPS Week 2

The second week will follow the same livestreaming schedule as the first week, and fans can watch the live action on each match day at 5 PM IST on Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube and Loco Channel.

What happened in BMPS League Week 1

After an exciting 16 matches, Team Soul is in first place with 226 points, including 117 finishes. The side so far has the most kills and highest position points in the top 24 teams, indicating how consistent they have been in their 16 matches.

Despite a poor performance on day 4, OR Esports is in second place with 192 points, including three chicken dinners and 93 kills. Nigma Galaxy jumped to third place after scintillating performances in their last four matches. Hyderabad Hydras is currently in sixth place, followed by Autobotz.

Global Esports, Hydra Official, and Team INS came in 10th, 13th, and 15th place, respectively. Team XO and Blind didn't perform as well as was expected of them and they placed in 17th and 18th places. The BMPS League Week 2 will be crucial for the bottom eight teams.

Edited by R. Elahi