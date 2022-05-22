Team Soul emerges on top after BMPS Season 1 League Week 1

With the conclusion of BMPS League Week 1, Team Soul came out on top in the overall standings after being consistent in their 16 matches, becoming the only team to cross the 200 mark in the first week.

OR Esports had a terrible day as they collected only 11 points but are still in second place with 192 points. They are followed by Nigma Galaxy (156), who had a fantastic performance today.

Enigma is the only team in the top seven that has no chicken dinner. They grabbed 143 points, including 72 eliminations. Team XO dropped to 17th place in the overall standings after another bad day. However, Hydra Official moved up to 13th position with one chicken dinner.

Overview of BMPS Season 1 League Day 4

Team INS got off to a fantastic start in the first match, clinching a 14-kill chicken dinner. GOG and Hydra were in second and third place with three kills each. Nigma Galaxy grabbed 15 points, which included 9 eliminations while OR and Blind got eliminated with only two points each. INS Joker was the MVP with seven frags.

The second match played between Group B and Group C in Miramar was clinched by Big Brother with 14 finishes. Walkouts and ACBC finished in second and third place with 7 eliminations each. 7Sea had an excellent match and scored 19 points. Team Soul and Nigma Galaxy grabbed 9 and 6 points respectively.

Switching to Sanhok, Autobotz emerged victorious in the third match played between Group A and Group C. 7Sea and Team Soul collected 16 points each, while Team XO scored only one point. Orva was the MVP with 5 finishes while Goblin was the top fragger in the match.

Owned by popular content creator Dynamo, Hydra Official claimed their first chicken dinner on the fourth day of the League Stage. R Esports took second place with seven frags, followed by Enigma Gaming. Team Soul and XO were eliminated without scoring a single point. GOG Nickop bagged the MVP award with 5 eliminations.

After securing a 10-kill chicken dinner in the fifth match, Initiative Academy got their momentum in the League Stage. Walkouts had another emphatic performance in the match and collected 17 points. Retribution and INS scored 15 points each.

MJ led Nigma Galaxy to a 14-kill win in the sixth and final match of week 1. They eliminated 7Sea and Blind Esports in the final circle. Team Soul secured 8 points which came from finishes.

