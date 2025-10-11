Orangutan ranks first as Day 2 of BGMI Showdown 2025 Finals ends

The Aaru-led Orangutan squad secured first place in the overall scoreboard after Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Grand Finals. The experienced squad posted 120 points in 12 matches, winning three Chicken Dinners and earning 75 eliminations. Their star athlete AkOP ranks first in the FMVP with 27 eliminations. The lineup will aim to perform well in the remaining six games and lift the title.The Showdown 2025 finale kicked off in October 10 and will end on October 12. The top performing team will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. Eight teams from the tournament will also battle in the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025.Four teams each from Japan and South Korea have already qualified for the International Cup. The best two teams from the BMIC will also qualify for the PMGC 2025, scheduled to be held in Thailand later this year.Overall standings of BGMI Showdown 2025 Finals after Day 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere is the overall points table after 12 games:Orangutan - 120 pointsK9 Esports - 101 pointsTeam Soul - 90 pointsTrue Rippers - 86 pointsGods Reign - 86 pointsFS Esports - 83 pointsGodLike Esports - 74 pointsNebula Esports - 67 pointsMYSTERIOUS 4 - 66 pointsCincinnati Kids - 62 pointsMadkings Esports - 59 points8Bit - 55 pointsVictores Sumus - 55 pointsWhite Walkers - 54 pointsTeam Aryan - 51 pointsVasista Esports - 44 pointsK9 Esports, led by Omega, ranked second with 101 points. The lineup performed brilliantly on Day 2 and grabbed a podium. The side clinched three Chicken Dinners and 56 eliminations in 12 encounters. Team Soul came third in the leaderboard with 90 points and one Chicken Dinner.True Rippers finished fourth with 86 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign played well on Day 2 and jumped to fifth rank with 86 points. The Destro-led BGMI lineup notched up two Chicken Dinners. FS Esports was sixth with 83 points.GodLike acquired seventh place with 74 points. Nebula slipped to eighth with 67 points. Cincinnati Kids and Madkings have secured 62 and 59 points respectively. Victores and Team 8Bit have had an average run so far in the finale. They have accumulated 55 points each.White Walkers was 14th with 54 points. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 winners, finished 15th with 51 points. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, has struggled completely in 12 matches as the squad was 16th with 44 points.