"People love such things, but I don't": BGMI star Scout's advice to fans getting their favorite creators' names tattooed

BGMI star Tanmay "Scout" is considered one of the most-loved streamers in India. The YouTuber has amassed a fan following since his PUBG Mobile days while bagging multiple fan-favorite streamer awards. Scout has continued to garner more success as a content creator who doesn't hold back while voicing his opinions on different topics.

Recently, when the BGMI pro was streaming on his YouTube channel sc0ut, he came across a fan's comment around a "Scout x Mavi" tattoo. The BGMI streamer quickly responded, showcasing his displeasure towards fans getting his name tattooed. Here's what Scout advised his fans about tattooing someone's name (translated from Hindi):

"You guys consider me someone [of significance], so I will request something. Don't ever, in your life, tattoo someone's name. Sure, you can tattoo [the names of] your Mom and dad, as they will remain by your side, no matter what. We are here today, but there's no surety of our presence in the future. Parents will always be part of your life, so tattoo their names."

The BGMI pro continued to explain his point:

"Tattooing my name ... it might seem like a flex to everyone who thinks they are cool, but I don't consider myself the same. I believe this as something wrong. I hope you guys can understand. Never tattoo someone's name. Please understand this thing. Tattoo your mom and dad's names, your pets' names, and your spouse, but not those individuals whom you consider yourself a fan of. Please. I am requesting you. People love such things, but I don't. I hope you guys can understand that."

Readers can check out the most recent stream on his YouTube channel, sc0ut, to catch the other memorable moments featuring their favorite Battlegrounds Mobile India streamer.

BGMI pro Scout recently opened up about TeamXSpark's strategies as the team is actively participating in scrims

For the uninitiated, Scout has been relatively regular with his streams, be it playing any game for fun or grinding hard in BGMI scrims (tournaments featuring multiple esports players and teams). Last week, he also opened up about his team TeamXSpark actively focusing on improving their game while actively practicing.

Scout revealed that TeamXSPark still has tiny flaws in their game plan, but the squad will soon overcome everything. He further maintained that teams like Blind and SouL are the best in the country regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's competitive scene, and he wants to emulate something like that with TeamXSpark.

Tanmay "Scout" also revealed that he and his teammates are more dedicated this time than last year.

Poll : 0 votes